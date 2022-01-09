Nicolas Cage Reveals Which Recent Horror Movie Is Inspiring His Next Dracula Performance

Nicolas Cage is one of the most unforgettable actors of his generation. And for good reason: The Oscar winner’s career path has been a mix of blockbuster action classics and dark movies – so bad they’re good. He has approached every role he plays with a unique combination of authenticity and eccentricity. So no wonder he took one legendary universal monsters role – Dracula. What is Kinda surprising though, is which horror movies he’s drawing inspiration from.

After a round of shaking in independent drama Pork , and playing an unfortunate version of himself in the next The unbearable weight of massive talent, Nic Cage has set his sights on a monster movie. Honestly, it’s perfect that I play the most famous vampire of all time at Universal’s. Renfield. Although he has stopped making great studio movies in recent years, it seems Cage is excited about the opportunity and is already planning his own unique approach.

The actor recently appeared in variety Awards circuit Podcast and explained that he is a longtime fan of Bram Stoker’s classic novel. He’s also seen some of the most iconic interpretations of the role – naming Bella Lugosi, Frank Langella, and Gary Oldman in his uncle’s version of Dracula – while preparing for the role. But even though he was inspired by those performances, the actor said he wondered how to approach the character:

I was like, ‘What can I bring that is different?’ Because I want it to explode in a unique way. We’ve seen him play well, we’ve seen him play not so well, so what can we do? And I’m thinking of really focusing on the movement of the character. You know, I saw Malignant and I thought about what he did with those moves, and even Ringu with Sadako. [Yamamura], I want to see what we can explore with his movement and his voice.

If you’ve seen any of those movies, you can probably understand why Nicolas Cage would draw inspiration from those performances, even if they aren’t vampire stories. the creepy contortions performed by Gabriel (Marina Mazepa) helped make Evil one one of the best horror movies of 2021 . And there’s a reason why Ringu is still considered one of the best japanese horror movies of all time – Sadako’s supernatural movements are unforgettable.

Knowing that he was inspired by those movies gives us a clue as to what we can expect from him in Renfield. However, he seems to have more on his mind than scare us:

But for me, what makes it super fun is that it’s a comedy. And when you get that tone right, comedy and horror, like American Werewolf in London, it’s great. You have to do it well, it has to be a target, but that’s what I’m looking for; something new to bring to the character and also that perfect tone of comedy and horror.