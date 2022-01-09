Nicolas Cage reveals his trauma with the filming of ‘Butcher’s Crossing’: “He wanted to kill me, I’m happy to get out alive”

Nicolas Cage, who will soon release his own Western, ‘Butcher’s Crossing‘, has surprised with his confession about the filming of the film directed by Gabe polsky by uncovering that he has had a bad experience that has marked him for his whole life. So much so, that the consecrated actor has come to recognize that he is “very happy” to have escaped unharmed.

It would be during a round table in ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ about the promotion of ‘Pig’ another of the titles that will hit the screens in 2022 (on May 13 specifically) when Nicolas Cage revealed his trauma. In this movie of Michael Sarnoski Cage plays a poor man looking for his pig, which will serve as the medium to board with Jonathan Majors, Peter Dinklage, Simon Rex or Andrew Garfield what their experiences had been like when they had to deal with animals on sets.

Majors, star of the Netflix western ‘Harder to be the fall’ will begin by speaking, which will bring back the worst memories for a Nicolas Cage who did not end up in the miracle hospital. “At least you had a good horse,” the actor would tell him. However, the protagonist of ‘Leaving Las Vegas’ will not be satisfied at all. “My horse at Butcher’s Crossing, called Rain man, he wanted to kill me, “he began.

“Rain Man? Where did you shoot that?”, Replied a surprised Majors. “In Mountain. In Blackfoot country. Rain Man kept trying to knock me over and crash my head on the rooftops, and then I’d get down to try to be nice to him, and he would head butt me. I’ve always had good experiences with horses, but Rain Man wanted to kill me, “Cage was honest.” I’m so glad I got out of that movie alive, “he added.

Nicolas Cage will abound in the details that reveal how his moment of tension with the horse. “The director was Gabe Polsky. In the last shot I said ‘Gabe, I’m not going to get on a horse again.’ And one of the Native Americans made fun of me saying ‘oh, Nic is going to get off the horse , we got on ‘”, he explained.

“‘Okay, well, I’ll do it.’ So I went up and again, he tried to throw myself. I was like ‘that’s it. This was my last take and I had to do it like a stunt.’ He almost killed me on that last one. take. As you can see I have a disorder of post-traumatic stress due to Rain Man “, ditch.