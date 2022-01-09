NFL. What each team needs to advance to the playoffs

One of the most anticipated moments for NFL fans has arrived. It is the last week of the regular season and, with it, the final card of the teams to get a wild card ticket, a divisional title or even fight for the top of the conference.

The teams arrive at this decisive day as follows:

American Conference

Tennessee ** 11-5

Kansas City ** 11-5

Cincinnati ** 10-6

Buffalo * 10-6

N. England * 10-6

Indianapolis 9-7

LA Chargers 9-7

In the fight

Las Vegas 9-7

Pittsburgh 8-7-1

Baltimore 8-8

* Secured playoffs

** Secured divisional title

In the American Conference, the Tennessee Titans, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots Their place in the postseason is already assured, but they can even hope for more.

Some have it easier and depend on themselves, cLike the Titans, who only need to win to climb to the top of the AFC, as well as the Bills, whose victory over the New York Jets will automatically give them the division title.

For the other teams, they must win and a combination of results to take the top of the AFC, but a defeat and a series of results could even send them to fall within the classification.

Situation similar to that of the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers, who only have to go for a win to take a place as wild cards. But if they lose, they open the door for teams like the Las Vegas Raiders, the Pittsburgh Steelers and even the Baltimore Ravens. It is even curious that there are teams like the Miami Dolphins that, although they are eliminated, can still be decisive factors.

Here you can review all the combinations your team needs to get into the playoffs, including what they need to improve positions within the classification, with which they can seek to face a specific opponent. There are teams that, given the right combinations, can win a division title and the right to rest the first week of the postseason.

What do the AFC teams need?

Baltimore Ravens (8-8)

Wildcard (7th AFC)

a) Win + Loss of LA Chargers + Loss of Indianapolis + Loss or draw of Miami

Buffalo Bills (10-6)

Win AFC East (2nd AFC)

a) Win + loss of Cincinnati + loss of Kansas City

Win AFC East (3rd AFC)

a) Cincinnati win + loss

Secure AFC East (4th AFC)

a) Triumph

b) Defeat of New England

b) New England tie + tie

Cincinnati Bengals (10-6)

1st in AFC

a) Win + Kansas City loss + Tennessee loss + New England loss or draw

b) Win + Kansas City loss + Tennessee loss + Buffalo win

2nd in AFC

a) Victory + loss of Kansas City

Indianapolis Colts (9-7)

Wildcard (5th AFC)

a) Win + Las Vegas loss + New England loss

b) Win + Las Vegas loss + Buffalo loss

Wildcard (6th AFC)

a) Triumph

Wildcard (7th AFC)

a) Loss of LA Chargers + tie between Pittsburgh and Baltimore

b) Loss of LA Chargers + loss of Pittsburgh + victory of Miami

Kansas City Chiefs (11-5)

1st in AFC

a) Tennessee win + loss or draw

b) Tie + Tennessee defeat

Las Vegas Raiders (9-7)

Wildcard (5th AFC)

a) New England win + defeat

b) Buffalo win + defeat

Wildcard (6th AFC)

a) Triumph

Wildcard (7th AFC)

a) Draw + loss of Indianapolis

b) Loss of Indianapolis + loss or draw of Pittsburgh

Los Angeles Chargers (9-7)

Wildcard (6th AFC)

a) Win or draw + loss for Indianapolis

Wildcard (7th AFC)

a) Triumph

New England Patriots (10-6)

Win AFC East (1st AFC)

a) Buffalo win + loss or draw + Kansas City loss + Tennessee loss

Win AFC East (2nd AFC)

a) Buffalo win + loss or draw + Kansas City loss

Win AFC East (3rd AFC)

a) Buffalo win + defeat or draw

Win AFC East (4th AFC)

a) Draw + defeat of Buffalo

Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1)

Wildcard (7th AFC)

a) Triumph + loss of Indianapolis + that the LA Chargers and Las Vegas do not tie

Tennessee Titans (11-5)

Win 1st in AFC

a) Triumph

b) Draw + loss or draw for Kansas City

c) Kansas City loss + Cincinnati loss or draw + New England loss or draw

d) Defeat of Kansas City + defeat or draw of Cincinnati + triumph of Buffalo

In addition, in the NFC, this is how the teams march:

National Conference

Green Bay *** 13-3

LA Rams * 12-4

Tampa Bay ** 12-4

Dallas ** 11-5

Arizona * 11-5

San Francisco 9-7

Philadelphia * 9-7

In the fight

N. Orleans 8-8

* Secured playoffs

** Secured divisional title

*** Secured conference leadership

Right now, the Green Bay Packers have secured the top of the conference, so they are sure to have a bye week in the postseason.

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with their divisional titles, have a mathematical chance of moving up.s, while the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals vie for the NFC West title.

The only team that is out of the playoffs and has a chance to make it is the New Orleans Saints, they need San Francisco to lose and they win to get that opportunity.

Here we tell you all the possible combinations that your team needs to aspire to a better place within it.The National Conference playoffs and even the combination to make or secure their spot.

What do NFC teams need?

Arizona Cardinals (11-5)

Win NFC West (2nd NFC)

a) Win + Loss of LA Carneros + Loss of Tampa Bay

Win NFC West (3rd NFC)

a) Win + loss of LA Carneros

Dallas Cowboys (11-5)

2nd NFC

a) Win + Loss of LA Rams + Loss of Tampa Bay

3rd NFC

a) Victory + Loss of LA Rams + Draw of Tampa Bay

Philadelphia Eagles

6th NFC

a) Victory or tie + defeat of San Francisco

b) Victory + draw or defeat of San Francisco

c) Defeat of San Francisco + victory of New Orleans

Los Angeles Rams (12-4)

Win NFC West (2nd NFC)

a) Triumph

b) Tie + tie or defeat of Tampa Bay

c) Defeat of Tampa Bay

Secure NFC West (3rd NFC)

a) Loss or draw of Arizona

New Orleans Saints (8-8)

Wildcard (7th NFC)

a) Triumph + defeat of San Francisco

San Francisco 49ers (9-7)

Wildcard (6th NFC)

a) Triumph

Wildcard (7th NFC)

a) Tie

b) Defeat or tie New Orleans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2nd NFC

a) Victory + loss or draw of LA Carneros

b) Draw + defeat of LA Carneros

NFL Week 18 Schedules

Saturday January 8

Kansas City at Denver 15:30

Dallas at Philadelphia 7:15 PM

Sunday January 9

Green Bay in Detroit 12:00

Indianapolis at Jacksonville 12:00

Washington at NY Giants 12:00

Chicago at Minnesota 12:00

Tennessee at Houston 12:00

Pittsburgh at Baltimore 12:00

Cincinnati at Cleveland 12:00

San Francisco at LA Carneros 3:25 PM

Seattle at Arizona 3:25 pm

N. England in Miami 15:25

N. Orleans at Atlanta 3:25 pm

NY Jets at Buffalo 15:25

Carolina at Tampa Bay 15:25

LA Chargers in Las Vegas 7:20 PM

MGC