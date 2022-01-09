NFL 2022 Playoffs: These are the teams classified AT THE MOMENT

Little by little we are getting to know the teams that will still be fighting for Vince Lombardi, since this weekend the games of the last week of the NFL regular season are being played, where we will know who are classified to the playoffs.

Until now 11 of the 14 tickets to the postseason have already been issued, of which 6 are from the American Conference and 5 from the National Conference.

But to clarify the landscape of the playoffs, below we will explain when they are, who are classified and how the games are after the results of Week 18 of the NFL.

When do the 2022 NFL playoffs start?

Wild card games will be on Saturday the 15th, Sunday the 16th and Monday the 17th of January, dates in which we will have two games per day, where only three from each conference (AFC and NFC) will qualify.

The Divisional Round will be played on Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd of January, duels in which the leaders of each conference and the winners of the wild cards will face each other.

The four winners of the division will be measured in the Conference Championship (American and National) on January 30 and the two winners will be those who advance to Super Bowl LVI.

When is Super Bowl 2022?

The 56th edition of the Super Bowl will be playing next Sunday, February 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the SoFi Stadium, although it could change its venue at the last minute due to the rise in positive cases due to covid-19.

Teams eliminated from the NFL playoffs

– New York Giants

– Chicago Bears

– Detroit Lions

– Carolina Panthers

– Seattle Seahawaks

– New York Jets

-Houston Texans

– Jacksonville Jaguars

– Atlanta Falcons

– Washington Football Team

– Minnesota Vikings

– Miami Dolphins

– Cleveland Browns

– Denver Broncos

– Indianapolis Colt

– Baltimore Ravens

Teams qualified for the NFL playoffs AT THE MOMENT

There are currently 11 teams qualified for the 2021-2022 NFL season playoffs.

American Conference

one. Tennessee Titans (12-5)

two. Kansas City Chiefs (12-5)

3. Buffalo bills (10-6)

Four. Cincinnati Bengals (10-7)

5. New England Patriots (10-6)

6. Los Angeles Chargers (9-7)

7. Las Vegas Raiders (9-7)

AFC Wild Card Round MOMENT

– Kansas city chiefs vs Las vegas raiders

– Buffalo bills vs Los Angeles Chargers

– Cincinnati Bengals vs New England Patriots

* Titans rest by claiming to be the best team in the AFC.

National Conference

1. Green Bay Packers (13-3)

2. Los Angeles Rams (12-4)

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4)

4. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)

5. Arizona Cardinals (11-5)

6. San Francisco 49ers (9-7)

7. Philadelphia Eagles (9-8)

NFC Wild Card Round at the MOMENT

Philadelphia Eagle vs Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys

* Packers rests after claiming to be the best team in the NFC.

ZZM