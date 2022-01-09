New promo image, teaser, synopsis, characters, and release date

The film returns to the screen to continue the story, but it will have new faces. What will this version be like 35 years later?

‘Top Gun 2’ It will hit theaters and is one of the most anticipated films since its premiere was going to be in 2020, but with the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic it had to be canceled.

The film marked an era with history, the plot and the characters themselves. After 35 years, he comes to movie theaters to toast the public and watch them perform stunts in the back simulations. Training, of course, until it is time for the real battle.

Now a new image of the film appeared published by Usa Today to the character of Cruise, Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, with a new group of pilots who will be in charge of him. New students looking forward to Maverick are Glen Powell’s Hangman, Miles Teller’s Gallo, and Monica Barbaro’s Phoenix.

What is ‘Top Gun’ about?

Top gun 1986 is a classic high-flying action film that focuses on students attending the US Navy School of Combat Arms at Naval Air Station Miramar in San Diego. The events of Top Gun occur after Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Cruise) and Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards) decide to train at that school.

The film will also show a bit of romance where the pilot at the academy will be seen falling in love with his instructor, Charlotte “Charlie” Blackwood, who was played by Kelly McGillis.

When is the premiere?

The film, which hits theaters on May 27, will tell a new spin-off story from the original film with familiar and new faces.

What is expected of a movie?

History will make importance in the reunion of Maverick, instructor at the academy Top gun, and the arrival of Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of his late friend and flight companion, Goose. This fact will cause Maverick to remember the death of his friend, perhaps Bradley himself also has a grudge against him.

There was also speculation about the reunion of Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise, between Maverick and Iceman. Despite the fact that they were enemies, in the previous version, Maverick manages to rescue and attack three enemy planes and both were fused in an embrace.

For her part, Jennifer Connelly will play the feminine face as a single mother who runs a bar near the navy base.

Who will be present in this plot?

The rest of the cast of Top Gun: Maverick is completed: Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Jay Ellis, Monica Barbaro, Bashir Salahuddin, Charles Parnell, Danny Ramirez, Jean Louisa Kelly, Manny Jacinto, Jake Picking, Penelope Kapudija, Peter Mark Kendall, Chelsea Harris, Kara Wang, Raymond Lee, Lyliana Wray, Roberta Sparta, Jason Woods, Dana Byrne, Nancy DeMars, Mark Anthony Cox, James Quach and Tristan Henry.