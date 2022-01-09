Netflix develops a Scott Pilgrim series, here’s what we know

Scott Pilgrim, a lazy and somewhat immature fellow, plays bass in a garage rock band called Sex Bob-omb with your friends.

And although at the beginning of the story he begins a relationship with Knives Chau, a 17-year-old girl. His life turns upside down when he meets Ramona Flowers, an American girl who has moved to Toronto after a painful breakup and with whom he falls madly in love.

However, before their love can blossom, Scott must first defeat his seven evil ex-boyfriends.

During the rest of the story, subplots are also developed and the love life of the characters is explored, especially that of Scott, who has had problems ending his old relationships.

The American publisher of comics, Oni Press, published the six volumes that make up the series between 2004 and 2010, all of which became independent comics hits, and a true publishing phenomenon that broke into the graphic novel market and continues to sell millions of copies worldwide .

After Lee O’Malley complete the first volume of Scott pilgrim, Oni Press he contacted producer Marc Platt with a proposal for a movie. Universal studios bought the rights and hired Edgar wright to adapt graphic novels to tape.

Wright adapted the works together with the screenwriter Michael Bacall and directed Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, with Michael Cera What Scott pilgrim, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers and a mega cast that included Brie larson, Aubrey Plaza, Kieran culkin, Chris Evans, Anna kendrick, Brandon routh Y Jason schwartzman, among others.

While the film garnered rave reviews thanks to Wright’s quirky visual style and ability to synthesize this story in just a couple of hours, the film was not well received at the box office. Nevertheless, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World reached a cult hit for the next decade.

Bringing this story to anime is a way of acknowledging some of the Japanese roots of this graphic novel. O’Malley himself has said that his work was inspired by various Japanese manga.