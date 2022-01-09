Neil Patrick Harris encourages mimicking his slim physique

Neil Patrick Harri s has followed his physical and dietary tasks in order to show off his shirtless arms and abs .

Neil Patrick Harris is willing to fulfill all his New Years resolutions in the field of fitness and he has encouraged his fans to do the same. In a new photo on his Instagram account, the actor from ‘How I Met Your Mother’ and ‘It’s A Sin’ exhibits its biceps and abs to prove that you maintain your training routines since posed shirtless in some photos last summer.

The image also allows one of his exercise machines to be seen behind. The high-tech piece with artificial intelligence It costs $ 3,000 in the United States (just over 2,600 euros) that allows users to lift “digital” weights of up to 200 pounds (about 90 kg). It has built-in training programs and tracks reps, sets, range of motion, time on tension, and power – all at the same time.

“Hello everyone. How do you keep your New Years resolutions? Mine are absolutely amazing (see what I did there?” He wrote in his post.

It also included a link for the new newsletter. Wondercade, including fitness tips from Luke Zocchi, the personal trainer who helped Chris Hemsworth to gain muscle in the last year to prepare the biopic of Hulk hogan and what schedules the trainings of the Centr app, also driven by Chris Hemsworth.

The subscription also provides tips for healthy eating from the chef David burtka, husband of Neil Patrick Harris and a dieter at the house who focuses on seasonal produce and bans fast food. “As you can imagine, living with a chef who is the advocate for unprepared meals has a lot to do with this,” the actor had previously acknowledged.

