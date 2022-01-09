National Lottery January 9, 2022: What time and where to see the Special ZODIAC DRAW LIVE?

The National lottery has among its awards some more representative than others and without a doubt, one of the most striking, possibly due to its theme, is the so-called Zodiac Special Giveaway. On this occasion, the Zodiac draw number 1553 sIt will be held to commemorate the Mora Institute and its 40th anniversary.

This institute is a public center for research and higher education, attached to the National Council of Science and Technology of Mexico (Conacyt), which was created by presidential decree on September 24, 1981 as a decentralized public body of the Federal Public Administration.

At what time and where to see the Special Zodiac Draw on January 9, 2022?

The Special Zodiac Draw No. 1553 will take place in the Draw Room of the Moro de la National lottery, the Sunday, January 09, 2022 o’clock 20:00 hours.

How much can you earn?

East zodiac giveaway awards a jackpot for $ 11 million pesos. The cost of the fraction or piece is $ 35 pesos while the cost of the series or whole is $ 700 pesos.

