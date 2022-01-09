Movies are back in a big way in 2021: here are the winners and the losers

A quiet place Part II, Godzilla vs. Kong, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Y Spiderman: No way home. (Photo: Everett Collection (3) / Warner Bros. (1))

With dozens of high-profile premieres set to roll after being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, vaccines are widely available and at least a segment of moviegoers is poised to return to the cineplex (some demographics more excited than others), the industry The filmmaker tried to return to Hollywood in 2021.

Now, as the days go by in another calendar year, we can ask the trillion dollar question: Made Did the movie business rebound after closures crippled the exhibitions industry a year ago? The answer is a resounding “more or less.” There were legitimate blockbusters, but there were also plenty of caveats. After all, how do you judge the performance of high-profile releases from Warner Bros. or Disney when those titles are released simultaneously, respectively? , on HBO Max and Disney + home streaming services?

The absolute domination of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which surpassed all expectations, pandemic or not, with a staggering $ 600 million global opening. But more on that later.

Overall, it was a year defined by ups and downs (superhero movies continue to dominate) and lows (musicals are silenced no matter how good they are), bad news (the permanent closures of the much-loved Arclight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters on the Costa West) and good (the recent announcement that Arclight’s crown jewel, Sunset Boulevard’s iconic Cinerama Dome, is reopening).

“This has been an incredible year for movie theaters and one of the most important in their history in the wake of a disruptive 2020 that tested the allure of movie theaters to the limit,” says Paul Dergarabedian, analyst at Comscore .

These are the main lessons we learned from the 2021 box office.

The family fee suffered from the beginning.

The comeback plot stumbled out like a couple of familiar releases, Warner Bros. Tom and Jerry ($ 45 million) and Disney’s Raya and the last dragon ($ 54 million) only drew small audiences to theaters (while racking up views on their respective streamers) in late February and early March. That would start a trend in underperforming children’s movies, which could almost certainly be attributed to the fact that coronavirus vaccines weren’t available to kids under 12 until the fall.

While Disney Jungle cruise (July 30) and Ghostbusters: Beyond (Nov. 19) performed admirably at $ 116 million and $ 117 million, respectively, the only family movies (both rated PG-13) to earn nine figures at the US box office so far. of the year. disney animated musical Charm (Nov. 24) continues to climb the charts at $ 84 million, and could get a Christmas boost to cross that threshold, while Universal’s star-studded series sing 2 (December 24) is still on the way.

But otherwise, there were a handful of underperforming kids’ movies, including Space Jam: a new legacy (July 16) with $ 67 million, The Boss Baby: Family Business (July 2) with $ 57 million, The Addams Family 2 (October 1) with $ 56 million and Peter Rabbit 2: The Fugitive (June 11) at $ 40 million, all sequels that (understandably) grossed considerably less than their predecessors.

Monsters and aliens did some damage.

While the 2021 launch schedule was slow to accelerate, it was a confrontation between two monsters from classic movies that caused the first big impact. by Warner Godzilla vs. Kong (March 31) broke all previous pandemic records, opening with a staggering $ 48 million the last weekend in March en route to surpassing expectations with a total US gross of $ 100 million (and $ 467 million worldwide), even more impressive considering the kaiju duo were also fighting on HBO Max.

Fast forward to Memorial Day weekend, and Paramount’s blind aliens vs. Emily Blunt and the family thriller A quiet place Part II kicked off a promising summer movie season en route to a total US gross of $ 160 million. Sure, A Quiet Place (Part I), also directed by John Krasinski, had made $ 188 million three years earlier. But with the shifting goals of a business hit by a pandemic, Part ii Not only was it a box office hit, its success indicated that hits were possible again.

They weren’t the only gender victories of the year. universal Halloween kills (Oct 15) scared $ 92 million in the US despite disappointing reviews. However, other horror movies didn’t kill as well. There was The incantation: the devil made me do it (June 4) with $ 65 million, The candy man (Aug 27) with $ 61 million, M. Night Shyamalan’s Old (July 23) with $ 48 million – which ruined the filmmaker’s recent hot streak – and the He saw cleave Spiral (May 14), which raised just $ 23 million.

It was an especially bad year for musicals and adult dramas.

The year was publicized for its countless high-profile Broadway adaptations: Warner’s in the heights (June 11), Universal’s Dear Evan Hansen (September 24), 20th Century Studios’s West side story (December 10) and Netflix Tick, tick… boom! (12th of November). Early response to in the heights It was through the roof, but the film grossed a disappointing $ 29 million, perhaps hit by criticism for its lack of Afro-Latino representation. evan hansen limped through rotten reviews to $ 15 million. Not even the combination of Steven Spielberg and exultant critics could save West side story from a tragic start, as he made just $ 18 million in his first weekend, or 1/14 of Spiderman‘s tour. And who knows how well Tick, tick… boom! He has performed on Netflix, which does not publish metrics.

Other high-end and adult-oriented films also struggled. Ridley scott Gucci house it has fared modestly so far with $ 45 million since Nov. 24. But the filmmaker’s other premiere in 2021, the $ 100 million historical reunion / drama. the last duel (Oct 15) bombed 20th Century Studios, grossing just a tenth of its budget at the US box office, for which Scott quickly blamed… millennials and their cell phones? The biopic of Aretha Franklin I respect (Aug 13, $ 24 million), The Oscar nominee starring Will Smith king ricardo (Nov. 19, $ 14 million) and MAGA drama Matt Damon Still water (July 30, $ 14 million) also failed to find an audience.

“Films aimed at more mature moviegoers have had a harder time gaining traction with this more reluctant but important demographic,” says Dergarabedian, suggesting that older viewers were hesitant to return to theaters in large numbers.

(Marvel) Superhero movies still rule.

Nothing says “back to normal” like that five of the six highest-grossing movies of the year are comic book adaptations (as opposed to 2020, when the only two movies to gross the $ 100 million mark in America were pre-release releases). pandemic bad boys 4 life Y Sonic the Hedgehog).

Sony-Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home (Dec. 17) Became the 2021 Instant Champion upon its release last weekend with $ 260 million in the US That overshadowed Disney-Marvel. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (September 3, $ 224 million), Sony’s Venom: Let there be carnage (October 1, $ 212 million), Disney-Marvel’s Black widow (July 9, $ 183 million) and the only non-comic film in the top five, F9: The Quick Saga (June 25, $ 173 million). (Disney-Marvel’s eternal currently ranks sixth with $ 163 million). Just James Gunn Suicide squad (Aug 6) disappointed, dying pretty quick on just $ 55 million.

The fact that superhero movies in general proved to be so dominant could be good news or bad, depending on your perspective. For one thing, the genre keeps movie theaters afloat, especially the record-breaking newcomer. No way home. On the other hand, his dominance only promotes the hypothesis of critics who foresee a day when the movie marquees will have nothing. but superhero movies (or at least $ 200 million from IP tentpoles, which would also include this year’s top 10 finalists as F9 and Daniel Craig’s James Bond swan song No time to die.)

“While it is indisputably a huge win for the theater and box office recovery, it also underscores that the massive divide between photos of big, flashy events and everything in between, a gap that was exacerbated by COVID-19,” he notes The Hollywood Reporterby Pamela McClintock when we have the information.

However, some of the best news to get from the 2021 box office receipts is that gross revenue is trending upward. As of this week, seven of the 10 highest-grossing films of the year were released in September or beyond, with possible hits. The Matrix resurrections Y sing 2 still ready to open on Christmas weekend.

The red-and-blue spandex-clad Hollywood gentleman, Spider-Man, has already made $ 600 million worldwide and, according to Dergarabedian, “has a real shot at reaching $ 1 billion worldwide, if Omicron doesn’t get in the way. , particularly in the international market ”. territories that will be vital to the achievement of this noble goal.

“What we have learned is that the theater experience is irreplaceable and, regardless of the many challenges that come its way over the years, it has always recovered and thrived.”

If the movies return, we may have to give Peter Parker a new alias: The Comeback Kid.