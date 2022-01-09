Most anticipated releases for this 2022

The 2022 comes with great premieres in the cinema, as sequels arrive from famous sagas such as “Mission Impossible”, Aquaman 2. “The Batman”, “Flash” and “Thor 2”, in addition to titles from the major studios.

Action, suspense, comedy and drama films will fill theaters around the world, as will the return of iconic actors like Sandra Biullock and Brad Pitt.

“Uncharted”

Tom Holland will put aside the spider-man suit, to participate, alongside Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Bnaderas, in “Uncharted”, an adventure, fantasy and action film directed by Ruben Fleischer and based on the video game series he leads the same name.

“Marry me”

It is a romantic comedy starring Jennifer López, Owen Wilson and Maluma that tells the story of a pop star who discovers that her fiancé is cheating on her moments before the wedding, so she decides to marry a complete stranger, without expecting that they could join together to lifetime.

“The Batman”

It is one of the most anticipated releases since it announced, For the pandemic, its scheduled premiere in 2021 was postponed and we can finally see Robert Pattinson’s bat.

“Net”

The new Pixar film, portrays the story of a teenager who turns into a giant panda every time he gets more excited than necessary.

“Bullet train”

The name of Brad Pitt is a guarantee at the box office, now added to the name of Lady Gaga, Sandra Bulock and under the direction of David Leich, it will surely put the action movie, “Bullet train”, among the most viewed of the 2022

“Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets”

The Harry Potter universe will be back within the outstanding premieres of 2022, Mads Mikkelsen will be the new Grindewald, replacing Johnny Depp.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

After the events of “Spiderman: No way Home” and the first season of the “Loki” series, which continues Doctor Stephen Strange’s investigation of the Time Stone, it will be affected by a friend turned enemy, causing may Dr Strange unleash unspeakable evil.

“Thor: Love and Thunder“

The fourth installment on “Thor: the God of Thunder” will feature Lady Thor as a companion, a character played by Natalie Portman. Its theatrical release is expected to be in early July.

“Mission Impossible 7”

Tom Cruise will offer another pending title, the seventh installment of the famous saga “Mission Impossible” will arrive with all the cast we know, plus some additions such as Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff.

“Aquaman 2”

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” will arrive at the end of the year to offer new adventures of Arthur Curry. This sequel will be a little more serious, more relevant to the world at this time and will have horror overtones, since director James Wan has been in charge of directing projects such as “The Conjuring” and “The Night of the Demon.”