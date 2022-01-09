Megan Fox and Tyson Ritter to star in new ‘Johnny and Clyde’ movie

VaDeadline report that Megan Fox (‘Ninja turtles‘) and singer and actor Tyson Ritter (‘Preacher’) have been chosen to participate in a future thriller titled‘Johnny and Clyde’, described as a reinvention of the infamous Bonnie and Clyde characters. However, Fox and Ritter will not play their two main leads, but instead will play the roles of crime boss Alana and her head of security.

“I’m very excited for Megan to play Alana.”Director Chad A. Verdi said in a statement. “She is a brilliant actress who will bring this character to life like no one else could. I love Tyson’s energy and I can’t wait for him and Megan to go head-to-head.”.

The aforementioned Chad A. Verdi (‘The Irishman’) and Tom DeNucci (‘Vault’) will direct the film to be produced by A. Verdi for his label, Verdi Productions. Although the main leads have not yet been cast, production is already underway in Rhode Island and the cast lead actors are expected to begin filming next month.

Regarding the story, the film follows two serial killers who are madly in love and find themselves immersed in an endless crime wave. They both have their sights set on robbing a thriving casino run by a crime boss and her head of security.

‘Johnny and Clyde’ It will also be produced by Michelle Verdi, Chad A. Verdi Jr., Paul Luba, Nick Koskoff, Amy Lippens and Ali Cesare, with Andre Relis, David Gere, JD Beaufils, Jessica Bennett, Mickey Guerin, Anthony Gudas and Chelsea Vale serving as executive producers.