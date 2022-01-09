Meet the famous women who experienced motherhood after 40

Motherhood is a magical moment that transform the life of any woman, but contrary to what was previously believed, this privilege is increasingly possible at an age of full maturity, and many famous women have set an example of this, since after becoming professional they have found the ideal moment to become mothers.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek She had already achieved success and fame in her career, when she decided to take one of the steps that she had prolonged for a long time, being a mother, it was thus that when she 40 years old announced the expectation of her first child with the businessman François-Henri Pinault.

“I had reached a point in my career where I had done many things, I was really excited to be a mother,” she said in an interview “The Sunday Times’ Style” last year.

Valentina Paloma came to the world on September 21, 2007 and at the age of 14, she has surprised with the beauty that she has inherited from her mother, who now looks proud on the red carpets she passes by.

Halle berry

She was 41 years old when Halle Berry became pregnant with her first-born Nahla, but in 2013 she announced a new pregnancy when she already had 46 years, that is why the actress herself declared to CNN, that this had been the biggest surprise of his lifeBecause she was at a point where she believed that the possibility of being a mother again was no longer possible for her and that is why she was very happy; Thus, on October 5 of that same year, Maceo Robert was born.

Janet jackson

In April 2016 Janet jackson She postponed her Unbreakable tour due to “unexpected situations”, which she revealed in May when she announced that she was expecting her first baby with her husband Wissam Al Mana, whom she married in 2012; at that time the singer had 49 years old and had been trying to get pregnant for some time.

“Janet had a healthy and stress-free delivery and is resting comfortably,” was how Janet’s publicist announced the arrival of the child Eissa Al Mana, on January 3, 2017.

Naomi campbell

“This precious little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honored to have this good soul in my life. There are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love.” wrote supermodel Naomi Campbell on Instagram, announcing on May 8, 2021, the arrival of her first daughter, when she was about to turn 51 years old on the 22nd of the same month. Little by little the so-called ebony goddess has revealed details, such as that during childbirth Bob Marley was heard or that the baby is very independent, smart and sleeps 12 hours, according to a British media outlet.

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz stated in an interview with Naomi Campbell, about her pregnancy at 47 years and the arrival of his daughter Raddix, who was born on January 3, 2020: “Having a young family is doing everything as you do when you were young, but when you are my age and you decide to do it, it is a real decision.”

Cameron and her husband Benjamin Madden decided to protect the privacy of their little girl, so there are no images of her or her pregnant mother, since until the last moment she revealed that happy news, but the actress declared in a live that she loves the motherhood and considers that she is having the best stage of her life, enjoying her husband, her daughter and her home.

Oddly enough, the list of celebrities who decided to make way for motherhood after 40 is long, Mariah Carey gave birth to her twins at 42, exactly the same thing happened with Celine dion, Meryl streep brought his fourth daughter into the world at 42, Carla bruni brought her second child at age 43, Kelly Preston had her miracle at 47 when she had little Benjamin Travolta, Eva mendes He was 40 when he had his first-born Esmeralda, Susan Sarandon she became a mother at 43 and the examples can follow, the truth is that the miracle of giving life is always welcome at any age.

