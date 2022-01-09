Match summary Real Madrid vs Valencia (4-1) GOALS

Editorial Mediotiempo

Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid. / 08.01.2022





Real Madrid continues to ‘steal’ the Spanish league, there is no team that can compete for the title and a sample was the way in which they beat Valencia 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu, to establish itself as the leader of the competition with eight cushion points over Sevilla.

Was there really ‘theft’ in Madrid?

The Merengues knew how to change history of the party so that it was not said that he was a controversial triumph for the dubious penalty marked on Casemiro, which Karim Benzema executed in a great way.

Madrid did what they wanted, the Naranjeros did not mean a greater risk to him and although the locals They took the lead with Benzema’s 300 goal in the first half, the domain followed for the complement and was Vinicius the one who threw the team on his shoulder.

The second goal of the match was the work of Vini, the Brazilian in each game shows that he can be that different man to carry the team at all times.

Already with 2-0 and completely forgetting the controversy of the penalty, the Valencia gave himself completely, Madrid continued to dominate the ball and in a play made by Isco, Vinicius ended up just pushing the ball to the back of the net. The 3-0 already seemed lethal for an aimless Valencia.

The Ches they found a little life and a way to do more The defeat was worthy when Mendy, in a serious error, committed a clear penalty that made the visit possible.

Already about the end of the meeting Benzema put definitive figures to the win 4-1 signing his double of the night and thus establish itself as a scoring leader in La Liga and as one of the ‘killers’ in Europe.

This triumph not only gives them a important cushion to Madrid, too confidence to face Barcelona in the Semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup.

