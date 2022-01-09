Marcos Ponce de León, the talented Franco-Mexican stylist who takes up vintage hairstyles

By: Viridiana Ferreyra

Paris. Marcos Ponce de León is a French-Mexican stylist who has managed to break through professionally at an international level thanks to an extraordinary talent that converges with an attractive personality.

From an early age he felt a strong interest in history and it was this that led him to seek beyond what he read in books. This is how he found his vocation in audiovisual products, especially series and films.

His brilliant future would begin to be written in October 2002, when he had the opportunity to see the miniseries “Napoleon”, where the actress Isabella Rossellini became one of his muses. That was the trigger of inspiration that led him to pursue his first professional studies. The Italian-American actress had such an impact on him that years later he would have the opportunity to meet her and talk with her on several occasions.

Exactly how did your passion for vintage hairstyles start? -He, with a singular sparkle in his eyes that highlights their color, I answered-

My passion for the history of Mexico and the visits to the castle of Versailles in France became a passion that little by little was sown in my life, the hairstyles of that time and especially those of Marie Antoinette marked me a lot for their complexity and I decided to do a specialized training to be able to create vintage wigs and hairstyles.



Thanks to his training, Marcos has had the opportunity to participate in different events such as Perruquier-posticheur (Creator of vintage wigs).

It is not an easy job, and it requires highly particular skills, such as imagination, creativity, patience, talent and the desire to do things differently, qualities that Marcos emanates naturally.

What was the first professional experience that has marked you the most?It was a shooting that took place in January 2014, everything was based on the fashion of vintage hairstyles, an event that took place in the store «La maison du Roy» organized by my friend Clotilde Glavicic who was in charge of the magazine esprit XVIIIe. There I was just studying that specialty, I had only the basics, but I started doing vintage hairstyles and the project was very beautiful.

Being a stylist is an art that begins with knowing the different types of features, the characteristics of the hair and, most importantly, setting different trends with his work in the middle of the show, specifically, the cinema, where he currently works.

We could define Marcos as a multifaceted artist. At 30, he has managed to participate in important projects. From Workshops at the Grévin Museum, where he learned to work on wax implantation for creations in a Museum in Prague, to work for the Charlie Chaplin Museum in Switzerland.

He participated for two consecutive years in the gallant parties at the Château de Versailles, where he was in charge of the hairstyles from the 1789 period. He has also been in Paris Fashion Week alongside the designer Anggy Haif.

He created two beards for the doubles of the main characters in the films “Embarquement Immédiat” by Philippe de Chauveron and “A fond” by Nicolás Benamou. His extraordinary abilities led him to work on the French science fiction series “Mission 3”.

From 2016 to date she works at Disneyland Paris, where she performs hairstyles for the characters’ shows, specifically those for the end of the year parade. He has even collaborated in the French park Asterix for the Halloween season.

There are quite a few works that Marcos Ponde de León has carried out. Each one of the aforementioned experiences places him as a promise in the world of international hairdressing.

In the midst of this pandemic that continues to plague the world, what are your current plans?

To continue creating, to continue in the middle of the cinema, which is where I am today. I like this facet. Not only on a professional level he contributed, but also personally, sometimes I am even a confidant. Being next to famous personalities, who could be seen as unreachable is nice.

The fullness of a professional comes without a doubt when the result of their effort is valued, recognized and applauded. But for Marcos, there is something that gratifies his spirit, the experiences and the anecdotes, those magical moments when he strengthens bonds of affection, respect and admiration with people he never thought he knew and that even now he calls friends.

What famous people have you become friends with? –A wide smile lights up his face-Especially with the actress and singer Gabriela Spanic, who I contacted on Twitter. But it was until one of my trips to Mexico that I was able to meet her in person. I went to her house, combed her hair, and enjoyed a whole day with her; He is a very beautiful and extraordinary person. I also have a very beautiful friendship with the actress Frances Ondiviela, a charming woman with an angelic voice. I have also been a friend of the actor Eduardo Spain for some time.

But the personalities that Marcos has been able to work with range from presenter Eugenia Debayle to founder The Beauty Effect. Mexican actress Laura Zapata, French model Mathieu De Pallarès. I have even Yalitza Aparicio, whom she had her hair done during the Viva México Festival in Paris.

His charisma and profession have allowed him to live closely with actors such as: Diego Luna, Edgar Vivar, Alejandro Tommasi, Sylvia Pasquel, Malillany Marin, Diana Golden, Andy Escalona, ​​Arcelia Ramirez, among others.

What are you currently working on?

I’m in a movie, “Les Trois Mousquetaires: D’Artagnan” and “Les Trois Mousquetaires: Milady” a new adaptation by Martin Bourboulon. It is scheduled to be released in 2023. Being there is a privilege, an honor to take care of the main actors. This great project has François Civil, Eva Green, Vincent Cassel and Romain Duris. The best of all is the simplicity of some, the very particular case of Vincent Cassel who by the way is very used to and knows well about the use of vintage wigs.

Every time it is a great challenge to check behind the camera, that everything goes well during the shots.

You are French-Mexican. How does being a representative of Mexico make you feel through your work?

It’s nice, because you contribute things that people don’t know about. They always ask me about Frida Kahlo. I really like that mixture of cultures and knowledge that helps me in both countries to make my way. After my current project, I plan to go to Mexico to recharge my batteries. But with the Covid issue, everything is uncertain.

Marcos Ponce de Leon is a brilliant professional and a sensitive human being who is always motivated and with the idea of ​​making a difference and continuing to polish his skills as a professional stylist. In his hands he captures the art of a glamorous and even eccentric past, but with a touch of freshness and creativity that augurs great successes in his future.