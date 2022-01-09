Marcelo Flores makes his debut with Arsenal’s U-23 team

The Mexican, who has already been called up to Tri by coach Gerardo Martino, started on the bench against Brighton and entered in the 74th minute

The Mexican Marcelo Flores placeholder image made his debut with the team U23 of Arsenal, during the game they played against Brighton, which ended tied at one touchdown.

Marcelo Flores with Arsenal Sub-23. @ArsenalAcademy

Marcelo Flores placeholder image He had played U-18 matches for the English team, but this day he had his first participation with the aforementioned category and was on the pitch for a few minutes.



The Mexican, who has already been summoned to Tri by coach Gerardo Martino, came to the bench in that commitment, but it was at 74 minutes when he entered the field of play and thus achieved another step in his career as a footballer.

Even in its social networks the English club highlighted the performance of Flores since he published “catch him if you can, it is Marcelo Flores placeholder image“and the message was accompanied by a photograph of the player in the match.

Marcelo Flores placeholder image is in the quest to reach the Premier league, He has even had the opportunity to train with the first team, but for now he was able to enter the team U23.