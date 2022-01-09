Malian footballer collapses on the pitch | Video (Sensitive Images)

Another terrible scare, now in Qatar …

The French player of Malian origin Ousmane Coulibaly has suffered a heart attack during a game of the Qatar League this saturday and had to be revived on the field of play before being transferred to a hospital to continue receiving medical treatment.

The French defender of Malian origin Ousmane Coulibaly, 32, was saved after collapsing at 42 ‘when he wanted to cover on the goal line a James Rodríguez option in the Al-Wakrah 0 – Al-Rayyan 1 clash.

Exemplary decision of the Qatar Stars League: match suspended. pic.twitter.com/Yh5BlPEyWN – DaríoÁngel Rodríguez (@DarioAngelR) January 8, 2022

The player of the Al-Wakrah, 32 years old, suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest during the match between your club and the Al-Rayyan, shortly before the end of the first half. Coulibaly collapsed inside his own goal and was treated urgently on the grass.

Ousmane Coulibaly, Al Wakrah footballer, collapses in the middle of the game

The toilets manage to revive him….

this time pic.twitter.com/M22kJ1zNaD – Covid 19 fear of freedom (@ EGoldst13173585) January 8, 2022

The collapse of Coulibaly, former player of Panathinaikos from Greece, reminds of the cardiorespiratory arrest suffered by the Danish Christian Eriksen, who fell collapsed to the ground against Finland at the Euro held last June and had to be revived in the field.

Qatari press reports defender Ousmane Coulibaly is doing well. Journalist Khalid Jassem indicated that “he is fine and that he received emergency medical attention.” He collapsed at the end of the first half between Al Rayyan and Al Wakrah. pic.twitter.com/ktPg99Zh0O – ESPN Colombia (@ESPNColombia) January 8, 2022

Coulibaly, who played for the Selection of Mali, was not summoned for the Africa Cup that is disputed this month. In addition to Greece, the African also developed his career in France, in the Brest and the Guingamp. Signed by Al-Wakrah the 2019-20 season.

🤲🏻 Ousmane Coulibaly is fine, alhamdulillah! Al Wakrah’s Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Hassan posted this picture with him at the hospital, which was broadcast now on Al Kass pic.twitter.com/4G8yQ0kwI9 – Qatar Football Live (@QFootLive) January 8, 2022

(With information from Europa Press)