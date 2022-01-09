Malian footballer collapses on the pitch | Video (Sensitive Images)

Another terrible scare, now in Qatar …

The French player of Malian origin Ousmane Coulibaly has suffered a heart attack during a game of the Qatar League this saturday and had to be revived on the field of play before being transferred to a hospital to continue receiving medical treatment.

The player of the Al-Wakrah, 32 years old, suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest during the match between your club and the Al-Rayyan, shortly before the end of the first half. Coulibaly collapsed inside his own goal and was treated urgently on the grass.

The collapse of Coulibaly, former player of Panathinaikos from Greece, reminds of the cardiorespiratory arrest suffered by the Danish Christian Eriksen, who fell collapsed to the ground against Finland at the Euro held last June and had to be revived in the field.

Coulibaly, who played for the Selection of Mali, was not summoned for the Africa Cup that is disputed this month. In addition to Greece, the African also developed his career in France, in the Brest and the Guingamp. Signed by Al-Wakrah the 2019-20 season.

(With information from Europa Press)

