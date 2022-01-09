Lucille Ball, the comedian who contradicted the prudish standards of the industry and opened the doors to women on television | Feminism

Perhaps one day they will not have to be reviewed, it will not be necessary to specify that they are women creators, but for now it is still needed. And to explain well when it all started I know just released on Amazon Being the Ricardos, with Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman, Aaron Sorkin’s new movie (The Chicago 7 trial, The west wing of the house White, The Newsroom, The social network). Tell the story of the ins and outs of television from the series I love lucy, the first sitcom, one of the foundational fictions and pioneers of American television, (watched by 60 million viewers) who as we already know he invented almost everything. The film also stops at the story of tumultuous love of the protagonist Lucille Ball, and her husband, the Cuban Desi Arnaz, coprotagonist of the iconic series that was chased by Senator McCarthy and his damn Witch hunt.

But regardless of that political and personal vision (Sorkin mixes it well, intertwines so that it is clear to us that everything was connected), the most interesting of the film is the portrait of how those television beginnings were, how a comedian like Lucille went off script, off plan, and violated prudish and conservative rules of the industry. The series, which was on the air from 1951 to 1956, illuminated the atmosphere of postwar as a funny comedy. There is an anecdote that is explained in the movie: department stores were open late on Mondays, but they changed it to Thursday, because nobody left the house during the broadcast on Mondays of I love you lucy. But Furthermore, and that is the most important thing, he left us for the story an ambitious subtext: you can always disobey, when the rules are not fair; we are our best allies; we understand each other and we like each other. And laid some foundations for the creators audiovisuals that came later.

Lucille Ball, that founding mother of the American sitcom, has already some other creators had led the way. Gertrude Berg, for example, that in the 1920s created the radio soap opera, The Rise of the Goldbergs, which triumphed beautifully. It was about the story of a Jewish family in America and it aired at a time when that Nazism emerged in Europe. As Joy Press recalls in her book Show owners, Berg adapted the series to television years later: he wrote it, the he starred in and produced it from 1949 to 1955 while maintaining creative control. It was one of the 10 best series of the CBS in the postwar period. Despite all this, Berg is a figure almost completely forgotten today.

It certainly inspired Lucille Ball, a former showgirl and film actress, who glimpsed a future on television when she began to run out of innocent girl roles, just as explains Sorkin’s movie phenomenally. He came to CBS and proposed creating his own sitcom. She convinced them to also hire her husband, with whom formed a production company with which they filmed a prototype live on celluloid. Thanks to this initiative (at that time the series were interpreted and broadcast live, but they were not recorded) novel then they were able to sell the series, so I love lucy It was broadcast for decades on television and Ball became an example to follow for several generations of comic actresses. And she got rich, that too. They were no longer only they the millionaires.

The series was the most watched in the United States for most of the 6 years that was issued. Its creator, Ball, broke the current rule of hiring only screenwriters men and put on his team, as his right hand, Madelyn Pugh, who followed with her the whole series. As seen in the movie, Ball leaned on her, listened to her, they let themselves be carried away by their feminine point of view. Together they created a character, that of Lucy, who has gone down in television history. Pugh, who died in 2011, aged 90 had written for the radio, for the press (she was editor of a student newspaper in Indianapolis, his hometown, where he had by the way a peculiar classmate, Kurt Vonnegut, who years later would achieve fame with books such as Slaughterhouse five, among others). There is a moment in the movie in which Lucy asks him to be her and not her fellow scriptwriter man the one who gives the clasp to the scene that they do not see clearly: «I care what works, Mady, I care what is funny, I care about you.

Ball and Pugh, as creator and as screenwriter, began a path, taking small and large decisions that at that time were revolutionary, by which then many others passed through. After Ball, in the 1960s, other women arrived who continued to mark the guideline, the first screenwriters who dared to break the canons, who they challenged the limits and thus changed the industry.

At that time, emancipated women were rarely seen on television, but that changed with the 1966 ABC premiere of That girl. The star in the making which was Marlo Thomas, who was undoubtedly inspired by Lucille, had proposed a series based in part on her experience as a young independent actress living in Manhattan. She also hired female screenwriters, though she was never credited as producer…. It was a pioneering series, and as Marlo says “one did not have to be the wife the daughter or the secretary of somebody, could be that somebody ”. It was one of the first sitcoms, which aired until 1971, starring a woman who was neither a housewife nor a living with their parents.

Later i arrive The girl on TV, by Mary Tyler Moore, (CBS, 1970-1977), and as Noel Ceballos tells in his chapter 3rd Rock, Behind the laughs, from the book rehearsal, Sitcom, the comedy in the living room, “turned the ironclad network hierarchies and effectively expanded the role of broadcasters women in the production process. The girl on TV not only amplified the virtues of that girl when it comes to frankly portraying the life of an independent thirty-something, in the modern world, it also made it a rule to hire female talent to writing and directing positions ”. The result: years later Tina Fey worked for the television and above all, “without the example of all those pioneers, the women of the sitcoms would have remained housewives or daughters obedient to patriarchal authority for many more years, they were the ones who got them the privilege of being metepathic, alcoholic, idiotic, horny or irresponsible, exactly like the men ”points out Ceballos.

That is, the television icon that had been Marlo passed the witness to another also single and working woman. Only that Marlo took a step further: “he had never hired so many women for a series, at some point, a third of the screenwriters were women. They made their protagonists talk about experiences of couple, double standards and labor disputes, “says Press.

So that Shonda Rhimes, Lena Durham and the like could create the fictions with feminine and feminist points of view, without ambiguity, that since 2015 already flood screens, there were other creative women like Lucille Ball, who insisted on convince the carpetovetonic executives of what should be told in television entertainment. Women who laughed at the eternal feminine (as was done many years later in Desperate women, for example). The TV we watch now is carried out by women who watched certain inspiring fictions. In the 1950s they became empowered, in the 1980s they became politically engaged, and in 2022 they are everything.

In 2017, Lena Durham, creator of Girls (HBO 2012-2017) posted on The New Yorker the text “Everything I learned from Mary Tyler Moore”, after the death of the creator of The girl on TV. Lena said that the series had been a master class when she was ten years old and it was fascinating to see a female lead who was totally independent but insecure, and having crisis and having conflicts personal, work and that I was anxious. Everything rings true to us.

Shonda Rhimes herself, creator of Grey’s Anatomy, and that I was 18 years old when it was released Murphy brown, another series of groundbreaking women, was one of the first creators in practicing what is called colorblind casting or the choice of actors without take into account your ethnicity. Result ?: the famous diversity of Shondaland, What is the name of the empire created by this African American, where there are doctors, lawyers and politicians of all racial and sexual conditions. In fact, the success of Grey’s Anatomy put an end to an industry prejudice: the viewer will not see series of women or of People of color.

The journalist from Los Angeles Times, Mary McNamara visited the writers of the series in 2005 and Rhimes told him that “male writers grunt sometimes and say, ‘that’s very womanly’. And I say, because of those woman things I watch TV. So I know remains “In that room, wrote the journalist, there were more than twice as many women scriptwriters than men, so the male perspective was constantly overshadowed.

In the book Out of the ordinary men, which analyzes the unprecedented transformation of the television landscape at the end of the 90s, the author Brett Martin tells how, suddenly, they broke into a masculine and masculinized world, a barrage of unusual female characters until now: “They could be corrupt, ruthless , foolish and even heroic human beings by themselves. They were relentless from a narrative point of view, they had no mercy with those who could be the favorite characters of the audience, offering few catharsis or simple resolutions ”. And they remained, fortunately.

In 1975, Gloria Steinem wrote: “If aliens came to make a idea of ​​what American women are like, and could only know it through the TV or cinema, to begin with, they would believe that there are twice as many men as there are women. They would think that women sleep with false eyelashes and heavily made up (we could go here to a specific moment of The wonderful Mrs. Maisel, a series from Amazon that I recommend, where it counts this as is). Some of us would seem like a class of servants. Those of us who lived alone would almost without exception be widows, at least until very recently”. Steinem pointed out that two television series were of judgment this absurd and outdated idea and changing things: The girl on TV and the series carried out by Norman Lear, Maude (CBS 1972-1978). In it the protagonist married four times, openly supported abortion, had character, strength, and he voted for the Democratic Party.

Ten years have passed since this Steinem quote and the creator of Murphy brown to continue breaking schemes. When the executives asked her to write that the protagonist had retired to a spa and not a detox clinic, which was what she wanted for her character, she said NO. Later many others would come and the television rules changed and the medium was populated with powerful female characters. They ceased to be simple obstacles or dynamizers of the hero’s progress. And here we are, aliens.