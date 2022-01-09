Luciano Bocco, the Cruz Azul youth squad who will play in the Argentine First Division

The youth defender trained in the Cruz Azul quarry will continue his career in South American soccer and will seek to achieve continuity.

The pass market of Blue Cross it has had a very positive movement. Although there were sales necessary to maintain the economy of the team and finance the purchases of the reinforcements, in this case the protagonist of the news is a youth squad from La Maquina who will try his luck in Argentina.

The story of Luciano Bocco He started in 2018 with the Noria team. Since his arrival in the team, he started to form and, without too many opportunities in the first team of the Machine, he decided to go to another team. That is how he found some stability in Cancun FC, where he played just seven games, enough to attract the attention of an Argentine soccer team.

Is that, a few days ago, the 21-year-old defender announced that he will continue his career in the team Central Córdoba of Santiago del Estero, a team that currently plays in the First Division of the South American country. “6 years later, I’m coming home. All the glory to God who made this possible.”, were the words that Bocco chose to announce his move to South America.

With this change of league, the former Blue Cross he becomes one of the few Mexican players who has played in Argentine soccer. In fact, at this time, he will share a league with Luca Martínez Dupuy, one of the great projects of the Mexican National Team that currently plays in Rosario Central.

The defender will have his second great experience outside of La Noria, so he will seek to make the most of this opportunity and leave his last name at the top. Will he be able to regain the attention of the managers of Blue Cross?