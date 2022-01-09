Little Caesars service failure exposes brand, but CM’s prowess saves image

The community manager of Little Caesars has shown its presence after a service failure of the brand, a fact that managed to place it in its favor with ingenuity, reducing the negative impact on the image.

Although at present there are endless alternatives to choose from when it comes to fast food, brands tend to offer specialized products to differentiate themselves from others, opening a place to enter and compete in more specific markets, as is the case with pizza chains.

According to the Statista study where it shows the main pizza chains in the world during 2018 by number of stores, there are some that have achieved an indisputable better position in the consumer’s mind, such as Pizza Hut, which leads the list by having registered a total of 16,796 stores, while in Second place is Domino’s Pizza with 14,966 stores, Little Caesars third with 5,336, Papa John’s with 5,212, Telepizza with 1,607 and Pizza Pizza with 767.

Although one of the factors by which these brands have achieved their international expansion and taking into account that thousands of pizzas on a daily basis, customers might at times witness some inconsistencies in your food, either due to a mistake on the part of the employees, a late delivery through the delivery platforms or simply due to a problem in the food, a fact to which the community managers of the brands can give an effective follow-up on social networks and listen to this type of problems to eradicate the errors witnessed as far as possible or, failing that, to offer a solution.

A user has shown the community manager of Little Caesars slight service failure of the brand, since it arrived uncut, an action that should not be passed on by pizzerias. Despite this, the user was not annoyed, but sad, a fact to which the community manager has responded with an ingenious and comical response.

We got excited and thought you would eat it in one bite. 🍕🥺 – Little Caesars Pizza (@littlecaesarsmx) January 5, 2022

Although it is a simple action on the part of the community manager from Little Caesars, his ingenuity achieved somehow turn the weakness in your service into a good interaction opportunity, reducing the negative impact on the brand and replacing it with humor.

The community managers are the professionals in charge of effectively managing the social networks of the brands, among whose functions is the interaction with their followers, monitoring of inconsistencies in their services and even crisis management. These must be constantly present on said digital platforms; However, they have an opportunity to improve users’ perception of the brand, thanks to the creativity.

These professionals can interact with hundreds of users in a single day, opening the possibility to improve the experience of each one of them, if they choose to perform strategies interactive, mainly humorous.

Example of a good job done by community managers We had it a couple of weeks ago, when the Aeroméxico professional chose to carry out a small negotiation with a user who would seek to reconnect with his partner located on the other side of the world, so the brand chose to offer him a trip if he managed to accumulate a a certain amount of reactions to its publication, a fact that achieved a considerable number of responses by users, as well as improving the perception of the brand in the digital world.

Brands have a good chance of reduce the negative impact of inconsistencies in your services, if you choose reply with creativity.

