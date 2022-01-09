List of key Golden Globe nominations

The 79th edition of the Golden Globe awards for film and television will be announced this Sunday on social networks without an audience or television ceremony, amid a boycott of the US industry.

Below is the list of nominees in the main categories:

– Films –

Best movie, drama

“Belfast”

“CODA: Signs of the heart”

“Dune”

“King Richard: A Winning Family

“The power of the dog”

Best movie, musical or comedy

“Cyrano”

“Don’t look up”

“Licorice Pizza”

“tick, tick … BOOM!”

“Love without barriers”

Best Actor, Drama

Mahershala Ali, “The Swan Song”

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Will Smith, “King Richard: A Winning Family”

Denzel Washington, “The Macbeth Tragedy”

Best Actress, Drama

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Dark Daughter”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Lady Gaga, “The Gucci House”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Best actor, musical or comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up”

Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano”

Andrew Garfield, “tick, tick … BOOM!”

Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza”

Anthony Ramos, “In the neighborhood”

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, “Annette”

Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up”

Emma Stone, “Cruella”

Rachel Zegler, “Love Without Barriers”

Best Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”

Jamie Dornan, “Belfast”

Ciaran Hinds, “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA: Signs of the Heart”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Best Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”

Ariana DeBose, “Love without barriers”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard: A Winning Family”

Ruth Negga, “Chiaroscuro”

Best director

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Dark Daughter”

Steven Spielberg, “Love Without Barriers”

Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”

– TV –

Best Drama Series

“Lupine”

“The Morning Show”

“Pose”

“The Squid Game”

“Succession”

Best Musical or Comedy Series

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Reservation Dogs”

“Ted Lasso”

Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Dopesick”

“Impeachment: American Crime Story”

“Things to clean”

“Mare of Easttown”

“The Underground Railroad”

bur-sst / mlm / pr / lm