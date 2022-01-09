Leonardo DiCaprio Receives New Award; scientists name tree

Millennium Digital

Leonardo DiCaprio has been known for being an activist in favor of the environment, in addition to having an Oscar, a BAFTA and three Golden Globe awards for his performance in various Hollywood films; but nevertheless, now you can boast that among your assets you will receive a final award, which comes from a group of international scientists at the Royal Botanic Kew Garden in London.

Scientists from this prestigious group honored the Hollywood actor and environmental activist when naming a new species of tropical tree in his honor, which is in Cameroon and of which Leonardo DiCaprio spoke on his social networks.

According to information from CNN, uvariopsis dicaprio comes from Ebo forest, Cameroon, according to a press release announcing the tropical tree, which is the first addition to the 2022 new species list at RBG Kew.

The Ebo forests comprise half of the Yabassi Key Biodiversity Area, which is the ancestral region of more than 40 local communities and is home to gorillas, forest elephants and chimpanzees, according to the Key Biodiversity Areas.

In botany, plants are often named after scientists who have demonstrated dedication to a field of research.

DiCaprio drew attention to the Yabassi Key Biodiversity Area when it was threatened by a logging concession last year.

“The Ebo forest of Cameroon and all the amazing animals that live there are in trouble. This includes elephants, gorillas, chimpanzees and many others ”, said the actor in his social networks.

Uvariopsis dicaprio is a critically endangered species because it resides in an unprotected forest habitat, which is exposed to hazards such as logging and mining.

