Leonardo DiCaprio is the best uncle and these images with Tobey Maguire’s children prove it – movie news

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire have been close friends since they were just a couple of child actors in the 1980s. And over time, Maguire became a father, while Leo became the best uncle in the world.

Leonardo Dicaprio Y Tobey Maguire they have a long history together. They met while attending the same auditions during the ’80sThey even formed a gang that became quite famous: they were newbies, disrupted parties, and stole the spotlight in Hollywood by appearing in multiple movies. They were children rockstarsAlthough this was only one facet, the years passed and Maguire had his own family.

Although this did not at all alienate the protagonist from Don’t look up, he became even closer to Tobey. He even began to become part of the family nucleus when he became Uncle DiCaprio, so, Before the pandemic, it was common to see Leonardo spending quality time with Ruby and Otis, Tobey’s children.

Leonardo DiCaprio walking with Ruby in the city of Los Angeles.



One of the series of photographs that best captures DiCaprio’s fatherly side was shared by Daily mail in 2014. At that time the Oscar-winning actor had already starred The Great Gatsby, The Wolf of Wall Street and was preparing for The Revenant, which would explain the voluminous beard and long hair with which he appears in the images.

10 images of Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio that prove they are friendship goals

What is most striking is the closeness he had with Ruby whom he held by the hand while she drank her drink, This on a sunny day on the popular Abbot Kinney Boulevard, one of the busiest avenues in Los Angeles for the offer of restaurants, shops and galleries.

Tobey Maguire saying goodbye to Leonardo DiCaprio, who was inside his car.



As if this were not enough, DiCaprio started to carry her in his arms in a touching moment, and you doubted his dedication as Uncle Leo. The same article from Daily mail He mentions that this peace and quiet did not last as long as they would have liked, since the people who were in the surroundings recognized the actor, so he had to flee the place.

Tobey Maguire’s obsession with poker inspired this Jessica Chastain movie

Of course, he accompanied Ruby with her father, who was also there. And shortly before the paparazzi they will arrive, Leonadordo DiCaprio managed to get into his car, said goodbye to the two little ones, exchanged a few words with Tobey and left the place.



Splash News These images are from 2013 and show Leonardo DiCaprio spending the day with Ruby and Otis.



But this union has not been lost at all, a magazine report People Earlier in 2020, he notes that a source close to the actors mentioned the following: “Leo is great with Ruby and Otis,” he also added. “He pays a lot of attention to them. He is also very attentive to them and offers to cut their food and help them cross the street. Would be a great father“.