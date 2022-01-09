Las Vegas Loop: Elon Musk’s Tunnel Against Traffic Jams Suffered Its First Traffic Jam | Video

Las Vegas Loop: Elon Musk’s Tunnel Against Traffic Jams Suffered Its First Traffic Jam | Video

Las Vegas Loop: Elon Musk’s Tunnel Against Traffic Jams Suffered Its First Traffic Jam | Video

The novel transportation system built with the purpose of eliminating congestion has created a traffic jam. This event has generated concern in

elon musk, hyperloop, the boring company, ⚙️ motor, consumer electronics fair (ces)

The novel transportation system built with the purpose of eliminating congestion has created a traffic jam. This event has generated concern in the users of the tunnel due to its limited dimensions, which do not allow maneuvers to be carried out.

The event occurred on January 6, 2022, while the Consumer Electronics Fair (CES), which generated high demand for the service and took many drivers by surprise, who shared their experience on social media.

“2025: this is how the majority will die, suffocating in a traffic jam in the Tesla tunnel, which is supposed to be impossible,” the user @pixelnull wrote on the twitter network.

The route that in theory had to be covered in two minutes was lengthened to almost four by the 70 Tesla vehicles that the company used to mobilize the CES attendees, which exceeded the capacity of the tunnel. Although the situation only lasted a few minutes, it raised many questions about safety in emergencies.

However, the company in charge of creating the tunnels, The Boring Company, exposes on their website that these present no internal contact hazards (for example, a third rail of 600 volts). In addition, they have a redundant bidirectional ventilation system, which, in the event of a fire, will eliminate the smoke to allow passengers to be evacuated without difficulty. They also have emergency exits, fire detectors and suppressors, and an emergency communication system.

The first of these underground routes is the Convention Center Circuit (Convention Center Loop, in English), which begins at the Convention Center of Las Vegas and measure 2.41 km in length. In addition, it has two stops where passengers are unloaded before reaching the final destination.

However, the project is about to expand in the very near future. In October 2021, the Clark County Government (Nevada, USA) approved a proposal by the Boring Company to build a network of approximately 46 km that could extend from downtown Las Vegas to the Harry Reid International Airport.

