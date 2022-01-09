https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220108/las-vegas-loop-el-tunel-de-elon-musk-contra-los-atascos-sufrio-su-primer-bottling–video-1120110303.html

Las Vegas Loop: Elon Musk’s Tunnel Against Traffic Jams Suffered Its First Traffic Jam | Video

Las Vegas Loop: Elon Musk’s Tunnel Against Traffic Jams Suffered Its First Traffic Jam | Video

The novel transportation system built with the purpose of eliminating congestion has created a traffic jam. This event has generated concern in … 01.08.2022, Sputnik World

The event occurred on January 6, 2022, while the Consumer Electronics Fair (CES) was taking place, which generated a high demand for the service and took many drivers by surprise, who shared their experience on social networks. “2025: this is how the majority will die, suffocating in a traffic jam in the Tesla tunnel, which is supposed to be impossible,” the user @ pixelnull wrote on the Twitter network. The journey that was supposed to take two minutes was lengthening up to nearly four for the 70 Tesla vehicles the company used to mobilize CES attendees, which exceeded the tunnel’s capacity. Although the situation only lasted a few minutes, it raised many doubts about safety in cases of emergency, however, the company in charge of creating the tunnels, The Boring Company, states on its website that they do not present internal contact hazards (for example , a 600 volt third rail). In addition, they have a redundant bidirectional ventilation system, which, in the event of a fire, will eliminate the smoke to allow passengers to be evacuated without difficulty. They also have emergency exits, fire detectors and suppressors and an emergency communication system.The first of these underground routes is the Convention Center Loop, which begins at the Convention Center from Las Vegas and measures 2.41 km in length. In addition, it has two stops where passengers are unloaded before reaching the final destination; however, the project is about to expand in the very near future. In October 2021, the Clark County Government (Nevada, USA) approved a proposal by the Boring Company to build a network of approximately 46 km that could extend from downtown Las Vegas to the Harry Reid International Airport.

