Lacalle Pou is more famous in Uruguay than Tom Cruise, Putin or Messi, according to a survey





The President of the Republic, Luis Lacalle Pou, was second in a measurement presented on Thursday night by Subrayado, carried out by Equipos Consultores, only behind the US president, Joe Biden.

At the national level, the Uruguayan president is the most recognized by the people surveyed (40%), followed by the Minister of Health, Daniel Salinas (5%), and the mayor of Montevideo, Carolina Cosse (3%).

“In his first year in office, Cosse manages to receive mentions as a prominent public figure, with the curiosity that his mentions do not come only from Montevideo but almost equally from the interior of the country,” he said. Equipment.

Then the player Luis Suárez appears, with a percentage similar to Cosse. Lower down is the Honorary Scientific Advisory Group, GACH, which was recognized by 2% of respondents. Additionally, the GACH coordinator, Rafael Radi, was mentioned by the 1%.

“The last two prominent places in the ranking return to sport. Maestro Tabárez (2%), who finished his cycle with the Uruguayan team after 15 years in office, and Facundo Torres (2%), the Peñarol striker who had a great season, won the Uruguayan Championship and also had games with the largest selection ”, adds the consultant.

Then, another list of people appears who were mentioned by the people: Tabaré Vázquez, Jorge Larrañaga, Guido Manini Ríos, Laura Raffo, José Mujica, Fernando Pereira, Oscar Andrade, Daniel Martínez, Edinson Cavani, Mauricio Parriera (DT de Peñarol) and Agustín Casanova. All of these were remembered by 1%.

Figure “international”

On a rather global scale, Uruguayans recognize Joe Biden as the most prominent character, according to 7% of those surveyed. Only two points lower is Lacalle Pou, the same percentage as Angela Merkel, a former German chancellor who just finished her term after fifteen years in office.

With 4%, the Argentine player of Paris Saint Germain, Lionel Messi, is positioned in fourth, and in fifth the South African businessman founder of Tesla and Space, Elon Musk. The sixth and seventh places are shared by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Brazilian counterpart, Jair Bolsonaro.

Then another bunch of politicians and personalities emerge, each with 1%: Donald Trump, Lula da Silva, Alberto Fernández, Pope Francis, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, Cristiano Ronaldo, Tom Cruise, José Mujica, Maria Becerra, Bill Gates, Emmanuel Macron, Wanda Nara, and Tedros Adhanon.