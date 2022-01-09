La Nación / The Kardashians are back, Adele buys Rocky’s mansion and Lila Grace Moss is the top

The Kardashians, led by their mother and mentor Kris Jenner, return with another reality TV. Adele bought Sylvester Stallone’s house at half price and Lila Grace Moss, Kate’s daughter, is Model of the Year.

The great revelation of the year that passed, in the world of top models, has been Lila Grace Moss, who overnight – and barely reached the age of majority – invaded the most desired fashion catalogs and catwalks without prior notice , a professional milestone that has placed her on the official list of the best models of 2021. Lila Grace Moss is nothing less than the daughter of Kate Moss, and they seem like two drops of water or best friends and allies in the world of modeling. Kate founded her own agency with her experience and as its star is her own daughter who has managed, on her own merit, says her mother, to star in the most anticipated fashion shows of the season, as well as a series of viral campaigns and international magazine covers . Lila Grace debuted in 2018 as the image of Marc Jacobs Beauty, a great opportunity that also led her to start on the catwalks at the Miu Miu Sports Club show in October 2020. Since then, she has starred in the most important shows of the last season : Fendi, Richard Quinn and Fendace. The eternal companion of Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, is the model with the longest trajectory in the list of nominees for the best model of the year and among the youngest along with Lila Grace, Kaia Gerber, daughter and living portrait of another legendary top from the 90s ′ S, Cindy Crawford.

If you thought we weren’t going to see them on TV anymore after the end of their very long saga, you were wrong. They are already talking about what will be the new incursion – a reality off course – of the Kardashian sisters return to television. According to the specialized press in the US, this 2022 began with the news that the mother-entrepreneur-manager, etc. Kris Jenner and her five daughters have shared through social networks their new project that promises to be a mass success. After the popularity of the program “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” from its sound premiere in 2014 until last March on the E! Entertainment Television, meet again to show the world their “eventful” lives. Now, they have signed a contract with the streaming platform Hulu – from Disney-, who will be in charge of showing their days. During a Disney Upfronts event, the matriarch of the family announced that “in the new program they will see us evolve as a family. Viewers want us to be who we are, and from the get-go, they’ve been emotionally invested in our show, just like us. They will be delighted to see that we continue the journey. I can’t say much about what’s next, but spoiler, we’re going to look fabulous and everyone’s going to see it. ” We will see….

In the end, after back and forth, singer Adele paid Sylvester Stallone $ 51 million for the mansion in the heart of Beverly Hills.

They did business after getting the singer who has now settled with her son Ángel in the US a big reduction in the price that Stallone had asked until now. The Rocky actor was asking for no less than $ 100 million and sold it to the singer, finding no one interested despite the huge property and exclusive location, for half that amount.

First it had dropped to $ 80 million, but neither, and Adele proved to be a good businessman to lower the price much more for that 20,000 m² property in the privileged North Beverly Park, in Beverly Hills. Adele is now the owner of the eight-bedroom, twelve-bath mansion. A price that is not bad for her either, who confessed that decades ago she had to sell her dog in order to pay the rent. The 33-year-old singer, with a new album just released, is expanding her already extensive portfolio of properties in Los Angeles. Stallone, meanwhile, no longer lived in that house and bought a more modest one where he lives with his family in Florida, in Palm Beach, valued at $ 28 million.