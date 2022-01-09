Kris Jenner avoids answering question about Kim and Pete Davidson

During an interview on New Year’s Eve Live via CNN, Kris Jenner deftly avoided Andy Cohen’s question about the relationship between Kim Kardashian and American comedian Pete Davidson.

“Everyone is talking about Kim’s new relationship with Pete Davidson. Have you had a chance to spend time with them? How are you doing as a couple? ”Cohen asked him.

Later, his partner Anderson Cooper added: “You are always investigating Andy,” to which he replied. “Yes I am”.

When Kris Jenner was going to answer the question, little Stormi Webster appeared, the first-born of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who will be 4 years old on February 1.

“You have a visitor,” said Cooper, the renowned journalist who won the Emmy Award for the report entitled “Haiti in Ruins.”

“I know, that’s little Stormi,” Jenner replied as her granddaughter tried to climb on her legs with great curiosity to see the screen. “Sit here,” Kris told the little girl. “Good distraction, good time Stormi. Perfect. Right at the moment ”, added the businesswoman while she laughed mischievously.

“Kris Jenner thank you very much, have a great year. We hope that next year will be the best for you and your family ”, the hosts wished Kourtney’s mother, Kim, Khloé, Kylie, Kendall and Rob.

Although Kris managed to dodge the question successfully, the rumors of the relationship between her daughter and Pete Davidson continue to grow more and more each day. And although neither of them has mentioned anything publicly, there are many events and photographs in which they have been seen together.

Currently, Pete resides in New York City and Kim in Los Angeles, despite the distance that has not been an impediment for the two to spend time together and surrounded by family.

In recent days it was learned that the couple took a getaway to the paradisiacal beaches of the Bahamas after spending the New Year separated by work commitments.

