Kim Kardashian shows how much North has grown up and how much she looks like Kanye West

The most famous society in the world, Kim Kardashian shows her first daughter Noth West has grown quite a bitHe also has a great resemblance to his father the American rapper Kanye west, from whom he parted ways in 2021.

Very happy and smiling you can see Kim Kardashian and North West, in the exhibition and show in honor of Virgil Abloh, the fashion designer who has lost his life and who has shocked the world of celebrities and modeling.

Dressed completely in black, Kim Kardashian and little North pose, who has adapted a unique style, but without a doubt has an air quite like his fatherAt 8 years of age, which she turned in 2021, she is already a fashionable girl.

Kim Kardashian wears straight-cut faded black jeans that reveal pointed dark boots, and a tight lycra top at the top to give her enormous spotlight. oversized vest by the luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

The loose black hair shows off Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian’s sister, as well as huge rectangular glasses and of course a huge smile, as an accessory a cute black bag that she carries in her hand.

For its part, North West, wears boots that almost reach the knees, where you can see multicolored socks, as well as satin shorts and a dark shirt, both in over size, and their unique touch that are their long braids.

Kim Kardashian shows how much North has grown and how much she resembles Kanye West. Photo: Special



Of course, the girl also wears her own dark glasses like a celebrity, and as if she lacks elegance, North wears a Louis Vuitton mini bag In brown with a red caffeine to make it very youthful and full of style.

North’s serious face is clearly reminiscent of his father, who has not been seen as close together as before, when Kanye West, also called just Ye, separated from the older sister of Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

There has even been a circulation on the internet possible reconciliationHowever, as much as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been seen on dates with other people on romantic dates, the truth is that they no longer presume themselves as a family.