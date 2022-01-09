Kevin Smith Wrote A Superman Tape Starring Ben Affleck – We’re Not Niggas

Approximate reading time: two minutes

Could Ben Affleck have been Superman?

Kevin Smith wrote a Superman movie starring Ben Affleck

Although Ben Affleck will say goodbye to the Bat Cloak in the next DC Films tape, The Flash, this could have embodied another hero, because thanks to an interview by Kevin Smith with Yahoo! Entertainment we know that the director wrote a script for a canceled film where Affleck would play Superman

This all happened in the 1990s, when Smith and Affleck used to work together on projects like Mallrats, Chasing Amy or Dogma, before he gave life to Daredevil and after the departure of Tim Burton in DC with Batman returns and the canceled Superman Lives.

At the time, Warner Bros. was working on a character tape called Superman reborn, but Smith considered that the script “was disgusting”, so he decided to make his own story based on The death of superman with Affleck, although producer Jon Peters wanted Sean Penn in the role.

He was writing it for Affleck. Ben was on fire then, I think he had already been hired for Armaggedon. Affleck is a giant p ** che, he is built like a superhero, like a huge action figure, mostly because of his height. And then he’s muscular. So in my mind and heart it was always Ben and Michael Rooker (as Lex Luthor).

Kevin Smith wrote a Superman movie starring Ben Affleck

Affleck has given life to Batman since 2016 with BatmanVSuperman, returning that same year in Suicide Squad and in 2017 in Justice league, but when he was working hard on his individual tape, The batman, he was affected by multiple emotional problems, leaving the baton for his successor, Robert Pattinson.

Would you have liked to see it as Superman? Leave your opinion in the comments!

Keep reading: