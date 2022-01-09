Keanu Reeves: the sequels of famous films that the protagonist of ‘Matrix’ did reject – movie news

The charismatic actor has said no to Hollywood multiple times. Find out which second parts received a clear ‘No’ from the interpreter.

Maybe the fourth Matrix movie, Matrix Resurrections, which has just hit theaters, is being subjected to the most diverse criticisms, but the reality is that The new installment of the famous franchise has allowed us to reconnect with one of the most remembered and acclaimed science fiction sagas. Again from the hand of Lana Wachowski and her unforgettable protagonists. We have lacked Laurence Fishburne as Morpheus, but the recently released film did have Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity, respectively.

And if Reeves has shown something throughout his career, in addition to the fact that there are more than enough reasons for him to be considered one of the most charismatic actors in Hollywood, it is that He is not afraid to be faithful to his most mythical characters and interpret them over and over again even with decades in between if necessary. Keanu Reeves is not afraid of the sequels and this is demonstrated by the four films in the saga Matrix, the four deliveries of John wick and the three of Bill and ted.

‘Matrix Resurrections’: Why doesn’t Laurence Fishburne play Morpheus?

However, Reeves has also said no to others. Roles that you rejected after being offered them and not because of scheduling conflicts or other problems beyond your wishes.

Next, three famous movie sequels that were rejected by Keanu Reeves and what has been collected by our French sister website Allocine.

‘Speed ​​2’

After the great success of Speed ​​(1994), a sequel was produced a few years later, in 1997, also directed by Jan de Bont. However, when Keanu Reeves was asked if he wanted to reprise his role as Jack Traven in Speed ​​2, decided to say no and bet on another project.

Reeves’ chosen project was Pact with the devil, in which he starred alongside Al Pacino himself. The blow was hard for Sandra Bullock, close friends with Reeves from the first movie, which they had starred in together. The actress did eventually agree to remain in the cast of the sequel, in which Reeves was replaced by Jason Patric.

‘Point Break (No Limits)’

Keanu Reeves was, along with Patrick Swayze, one of the protagonists of the famous film They call him bodhi in 1991. In 2007 a sequel began to be considered, again under the direction of Jan de Bont (Speed), but the project did not go ahead, especially after Swayze’s death in 2009.

Thus, when a ‘remake’ project of the film was launched again in 2013, Point Break (No limits)Keanu Reeves had it clear when the media asked him about his possible presence: “Absolutely not, I have nothing to do there.”

The Fly II

When 20 Century Fox wanted to take advantage of the good results of The fly David Cronenberg with Jeff Goldblum, launched a sequel, which was commissioned to director Chris Walas. The film crew thought of Keanu Reeves as the perfect person to play the son of Seth Brundle, the character played by Goldblum in the original film, but he didn’t think it was such a good idea.

Keanu said no and the role went to Eric Stoltz, who had previously declined, but ultimately accepted after a script rewrite. What did Reeves do? Go to France to participate in Dangerous friendships.



