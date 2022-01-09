Keanu Reeves takes family and friends to Matrix premiere with everything paid

SAN FRANCISCO, United States-. If for something it has been characterized Keanu reeves It is because he has a great heart and now the actor’s latest good deed has been released.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 57-year-old artist wanted his friends, family and his work team to be present at the premiere of “Matrix: Resurrections” in San Francisco on December 18, for which he bore all the expenses.

The site reported that Reeves took responsibility for private jet transfers, hotel accommodations, tickets to the event, and also hosted a party for his guests at the end of the film’s screening.

It brought a lot of us here. It is incredibly generous. In tonight’s audience there are many people who helped him, from his martial arts trainers to his jiu-jitsu trainers, those responsible for his hair and makeup to his stunt team. He made sure his friends and family are here. He is incredible Chad stahelski Director of the John Wick films

A few days ago it was revealed that the actor donated 70% of his salary in the latest installment of the matrix cancer research and at the end of the filming of the fourth film of “John Wick” He gave each of his doubles a $ 10,000 rolex.