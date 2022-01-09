Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom plan to marry in an intimate ceremony

It has been almost two years since Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged. It was on Valentine’s Day in 2019 when the actor, who had previously married model Miranda Kerr and became the father of a 10-year-old boy named Flynn, asked for the singer’s hand. His intention was to get married as soon as possible with a big party but their lives have changed a lot in the last two years and now the couple seems to be opting for an intimate celebration.

The first big change Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have experienced is becoming parents. The singer debuted at the maternity ward last August with the birth of Daisy Dove and after bragging about her pregnancy on social media for months. And, contrary to what many celebrities like Sophie Turner have done, the Californian has not hidden at any time and has wanted her fans to be participants in that stage.

The year 2020 has been turbulent for the whole world due to the pandemic and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been no exception. The couple were forced to postpone their wedding last March and postpone it to the summer, thinking that things would have improved and that the coronavirus would only be a bad memory.

But as the months passed they realized that the link, as they had planned, could not be held, so they decided to cancel it again sine die. The couple wanted to celebrate a massive wedding in Japan, plans that now seem no longer valid for them.





Yes, apparently, as reported by a person close to the couple, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have changed their minds and now want another type of celebration. “They want something that is not ostentatious and has a lot of social conscience to reflect where they are today,” he explained

“Somehow the idea of ​​a big party seems wrong. They love each other and are committed, and that is what matters. They both agree that their daughter should be part of the ceremony, which will be attended by family and only a few friends, “adds the source.

What idea do you have for the wedding? “First of all, it will be a beautiful event for your loved ones and for Daisy, of course. She will be able to look at the photos for years and see how her parents fell even more in love after she entered their lives. Katy and Orlando are closer now than ever, ”says the same person.

It is true that Katy Perry grew up in a religious environment (her father was a pastor in the church), but getting married is not something that urges her too much: “Katy and Orlando always said they don’t need a role to be happy, but they definitely want that to happen for various reasons. ” And that is why they have got to work:

“They are trying to make this happen soon, and as soon as the coronavirus restrictions finally end thanks to the vaccine, they will have a big party and honeymoon somewhere further afield. They still hope to include Japan in their plans. ” Now you just need to announce the date.