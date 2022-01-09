Kate Winslet shares her fixation on the pandemic, and it’s not what you’d expect: “I became obsessed with it.”

The film industry, like many companies across the country, was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, while it may have slowed them down, it didn’t completely stop Hollywood from producing great movies, which will be celebrated on April 25 at the 93rd Academy Awards. But as the pandemic led to production delays and cancellations of upcoming projects, many artists were left with some new time on their hands, a topic that senior editor Rebecca Keegan broached with a group of acclaimed actresses in this exclusive clip from The Hollywood Reporter‘s last round table. And perhaps no one found a more identifiable obsession to pass the time than actress Kate Winslet.

Speaking alongside Zendaya and Oscar nominees Glenn Close (Peasant Elegy), Carey Mulligan (Promising young woman), Andra Day (United States vs. Billie Holiday) and Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a woman), the Ammonite The star confessed that her greatest fixation on the pandemic turned out to be quite, well, “boring,” as Winslet puts it. “It’s in the line of cleaning, and realizing how I became, and am still really, completely obsessed with sweeping my kitchen floor,” she shares.

However, Winslet didn’t just simply order; She was downright consumed with making sure every nook and cranny of her house was spotless, admitting that it got ‘to the point where if there’s only dog ​​hair, and our dog is a golden retriever, then it’s blonde hair, I have this a kind of microscopic vision where I can see dog hair gathering in funny little crevices, like between the dishwasher and the sink. And I’ll be like, ‘There’s dog hair.’ Someone quick, bring me the broom, bring me the broom! I have become obsessed with that ”.

Locating one’s inner maniac while trapped at home is not an uncommon consequence of the pandemic. However, Winslet says that what made this habit so strange is that it came out of nowhere. “I didn’t really care about things like that particularly before,” he admits. “Don’t get me wrong, I like having a good home. But sweep the kitchen floor? I mean, who cares about that? Consequently, she admits to the fact that she has gotten “a little weird with the kitchen floor, and I didn’t know that about myself before. So I think it’s an interesting and insightful thing that as a matriarch I’ve learned about myself, which is quite annoying. “

Winslet isn’t the only one worrying about cleanliness during the pandemic. Mulligan quickly chimed in and said, “Something about what Kate said resonated. I became obsessed with cobwebs, finding them all and putting them out. So my duster and I had a very busy six months. ” Close also straightened up, stating that her kitchen is now very clean, as is her bedroom. “I guess my surprise is how nice it is to make my bed every day,” he laughs.

Not everyone was as productive as Winslet, Mulligan, and Close during their unexpected downtime. Day, for her part, found that motivating to get to side projects and tasks is easier said than done. “I always said, if I had more time, if I was home more often, I would do this and I would do this. And then I turned around, months later in the pandemic, and I was like, ‘Oh, I haven’t done that yet,’ laughs Day. Kirby and Zendaya, on the other hand, simply enjoyed not being busy 24 hours a day, which led to the kind of introspection, and prioritization, that would not normally be possible with their crazy work schedules.

Whether or not any of these star actresses clean up at the Oscars won’t be known until April 25. But you can hear all about their experiences with the pandemic in the exclusive The Hollywood Reporter round table clip above.

