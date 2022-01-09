Kanye West confirms his relationship with his new girlfriend, Julia Fox | People | Entertainment

Fox became known after her acting debut in the film ‘Uncut Gems’, along with Adam Sandler, in 2019.

The latest fashionable couple in Hollywood have arrived in the form of Kanye West and Julia Fox.

After starting 2022 with a whirlwind of romance from New Year, like in the movies, where festive dates motivate unforgettable love affairs, The Italian-American rapper and actress just confirmed their relationship in a big way, with a Photoshoot in the New York magazine Interview. This is the same post as Andy Warhol founded in 1969 just as a space to perform celebrity cult (And so far, that momentum hasn’t changed.)

By way of first person testimony, or as a personal blog (since the magazine spreads online), Fox detailed the minutiae of how his second date with the musician, an encounter that she described as a “Cinderella moment” and that at the same time has turned all the attention of the internet to them.

“I met Ye in Miami on New Years Eve and it was an instant connection”, He began recounting. “It made us laugh, dance and smile at my friends and me all night long. We decided to keep power and fly back to the city of New York to see Slave Play (play) ”.

After the play, remember, they went to dinner at Julia’s favorite restaurant, Carbone, where Ye, as the singer is now known, led a photoshoot of them while people dined. As if that were not enough, Kanye surprised the artist again with a suite room hotel full of clothes. “It was every girl’s dream come true,” Fox said of the surprise.

He finished off his statement thus: “I don’t know where things are heading, but if this is any indication of the future, I love the ride.”.

Fox has long been a fixture in the creative Manhattan scene, holds Harper’s Bazaar, with “enough eccentric moments of his own to match West.”

For those who do not remember, Fox played the girlfriend of Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems, the thriller 2019 criminal about a highly critically acclaimed and gambling jewelry merchant. For his performance, he was nominated for the Breakthrough Actor award at the 2019 Gotham Awards.

Among its little-known facets are rather that of artist, fashion expert Y mother.

Julia posted two books of his own photographs: Symptomatic of a Relationship Gone Sour: Heartburn / Nausea, 2015 (on toxic relationships), and PTSD, from 2016. In 2017, he even held his own funeral or, more specifically, an art exhibition titled RIP Julia Fox, a morbidly erotic show, in which Fox used his own blood on some of the canvases.

When he was 23, Fox co-founded a line of luxury knitwear, Franziska Fox, with her friend Briana Andalore. The label was worn by Lindsay Lohan, Iggy Azalea, and Rumer Willis. “Design for a woman who is sexy and intellectual, strong and feminine,” he told the HuffPost in 2014. She also attended last year’s CFDA Fashion Awards for the first time, where she and stylist Matthew Mazur teamed up to create a stunning look.

In January 2021, the artist received to her baby, Valentino. She announced the happy news in a series of nude pregnancy photos posted to her Instagram account. “These photos were taken by my sister @richieshazam right after my gynecologist told me that I would have to have my baby early due to some blood pressure issues,” she wrote in the caption.

And like Kanye West, she was previously married, in 2018. Her ex-husband is Peter artemiev, a private pilot from Brooklyn from whom she is currently separated. Artemiev is Valentino’s father.