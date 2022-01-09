Julio Domínguez reached 600 official matches with Cruz Azul and signs a special record

When starting as a starter in the match between Cruz Azul and Xolos de Tijuana, Julio César Domínguez completed his 600th match with the same jersey.

Julio César Domínguez is one of the footballers who engraved his name in gold letters in the history of Cruz Azul. Resisted by the fans, the player made his debut in 2006 and 16 years later he has never changed clubs, he continues to wear this unique jersey and is the player with the most matches at the institution.

In November 2020, Cata surpassed Ignacio Flores and added his 552nd match with the light blue shirt. This Saturday, January 8, when he started in matchday 1 against Xolos de Tijuana, the defender added his match 600 and he joined a select group of footballers who have achieved this select number in Liga MX.

Domínguez made his debut on April 29, 2006, when Isaac Mizrahi lined him up on matchday 17 vs. Pachuca. Since then, he has never left the team again and has won seven official titles: 1 MX League, 2 MX Cup, 1 MX Super Cup, 1 Champion of Champions, 1 Leagues Cup and 1 Concacaf Champions League. He also played the Copa Libertadores and the Club World Cup.

Only three players have exceeded 600 official matches defending a single team in Mexico. Cristóbal Ortega added 608 with the América jersey, while Óscar ‘Conejo’ Pérez is the footballer who played the most matches in total, with 741 between Cruz Azul, Pachuca, Tigres, Chiapas, Necaxa and San Luis.

The Machine did not pay tribute to the defender in the game against Tijuana, but it is expected that during the week, in La Noria, they will give him a painting with his framed shirt and the number 600. Historic and epic, Tasting. Idol.