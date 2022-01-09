Julia Janeiro stops wearing tracksuits, black hair like Kardashian and decides to change her look: that’s how it is now

Ha little less than a year ago Julia janeiro he threw himself, with the majority of age, at social networks. To get a slice of it and something else … The young woman became a influencer With all the letters. In fact, it has become a fashion icon which many follow. But from how it started to how it is today -In less than a year-, his style when it comes to dressing has given a 180 degree turn.

With those 18 years Julia janeiro made the decision to make his Instagram profile public. And she is passionate about fashion. The result of this is its ability to add followers. Well, the daughter of the daughter of Jesuln de Ubrique started with a definite style and nothing out of the ordinary, very dated but with a set of definite characteristics.

I bet on casual, sensual and sporty looks … Especially with appropriate clothing for this style. Tracksuits, tops and sneakers. All in search of simplicity and comfort.

It came very close to the trend set by Rosala or the sisters Kardashian…. but you have decided to do a radical cut. One 180 degree. Look for other points of greater connection with what you think should be your styling.

For this reason, the young influencer is bringing out her more sophisticated side with more elegant garments and following all the trends. In her new era, the ex-warrior’s daughter also exploits to the full the tight garments with which to show off your new figure.

In fact, his radical look change also went through a changed her haircut and gave way to a brown mane with blonde and red hair undertones. That long black hair was already history. That causes it to give you a more youthful, more sophisticated appearance and flatters your features.