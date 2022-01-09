Juan Reynoso was impressed with the reinforcements

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 09.01.2022 00:06:04





Juan Reynoso, coach of Cruz Azul, applauded the action from his new players tonight at the start of the Clausura 2022 for the celestial in the duel against Xolos.

The Peruvian highlighted Erick Lira and Charly Rodríguez, as he explained that Uriel Antuna did not have enough time to adapt to the whole.

“It is never easy to debut in a team like Cruz Azul, just when Uriel was going to play with us his daughter was born, and today he did well but he lacks work and minutes. Charly and Erick made out, Charly held us 70 minutes, but we stay with the effort“He said at a press conference after the 2-0 win.

Respect at the beginning of the party in which those from Tijuana dominated the game, Reynoso recognized the complexity of the confrontation and the effort of his squad to vindicate themselves on the field.

“It was complex but it is a reality that you have to get used to, because the soldiers fall and the boys made a good effort and that’s why they cost us the first 25 minutes ”.

CELESTIAL QUARRY

Reynoso debuted two elements tonight: Emanuel Gutiérrez and Mauro Zaleta, both 19 years old and belonging to the U-20 runner-up squad. Regarding the youth, the machine technician trusts a new generation within the CAZ quarry.

“Satisfied by your effort, They come from playing a U-20 final and in that generation we want to give life to the quarry and then perhaps it will be more complex, but we will integrate them ”, he concluded.

To