Juan Reynoso after victory over Xolos: ‘The reinforcements fell apart’

Juan Reynoso stressed the importance of the victory of Blue Cross in view of TijuanaAs he arrived with many casualties, including several reinforcements, he had to make his debut with two young men from the Basic Forces.

“The boys made a pretty big effort, that’s why it has double merit. We are left with the victory prize and knowing that there are many things to improve,” said the strategist.

In the same way, he highlighted the good performance of Erik Lira, Uriel antuna Y Carlos Rodriguez, who, with a good header, opened the scoring in the Aztec stadium.

“The assessment is that it is never easy to debut in a team like this and less with little training. I saw them quite well, but it takes work and minutes in official games. The truth is that they fajardo. Charly He lasted 70 minutes and gave us air with all the casualties that we presented. I keep the effort and commitment of the boys, “he added.

Edgar gutierrez Y Mauro Zaleta they fulfilled their dream of debuting in the MX League, after they disputed the Final of the U-20 category.

“Streamline their process by wanting to be professional players. In this reengineering that we try to do, with the players of the first team, we want to give life to the quarry. Surely with the passage of time it will be more complex because we will have a complete squad,” he said.

Juan Reynoso hopes that the directive of Blue Cross hired two more reinforcements: a central defender and a forward, who would fill the vacancy of Jonathan Rodriguez.

“They had a few days of work, but the team competed well. We looked superior. We have the illusion that the center-back will come and someone who will be at the top. You have to capture it with the day to day. We do not have to settle for a good debut ”, he concluded.

