‘Juan José Miguel has what to earn his place in Pumas’

Juan Jose Miguel has the talent and the claw to be considered in the first team of Pumas, so he put it Antonio Torres Servin, who recently managed the midfielder in the Coyotes of Tlaxcala.

And it is that the auriazul youth squad returned to University, but to be part of Pumas Tabasco (subsidiary of the Expansion League); However, his former trainer and also feline youth squad told RECORD that the footballer has conditions to be in the First Division.

“He is trained in Pumas, he brings what is always wanted in Pumas because he does not give up a ball for lost, he has the philosophy of Pumas very impregnated and you realize where he was trained by how he behaves outside and inside the games.

“He has what, he has training, he knows what Pumas is and being there, if he continues with determination and discipline, he can help the team a lot and gain a place,” explained the coach, who detailed the virtues of the midfielder.

“He is a player very dedicated to his profession, a restraint who likes to put his leg in strong and knows when to do it. He has to catch a rhythm and it is normal, it is a matter of time, that he continues training and adapts quickly.”

Likewise, Torres Servín shared that although Juan Jose Miguel He was considered in Tlaxcala as an important player, they decided to give him the opportunity to leave.

“He had the dream of returning to Pumas. The Coyotes board of directors has told them that when they have a good opportunity they will not be stopped. He approached us and although it was important to us, we cannot truncate a professional process for anybody. player, if they leave the team to improve forward, although we had it very considered, “said the coach of Tlaxcala, of the Expansion League.

