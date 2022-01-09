JoJo Siva called 5-year-old fan before cancer surgery, after sudden diagnosis

Jojo Siva I spoke to a 5 year old cancer patient before surgery… telling her everything would be fine and she kicked the cancer ass.

You see it in the conversation between JoJo Blakely bergenfeld … JoJo is good at relaxing her young fans… patiently answering the girl’s questions.

Blackley’s parents, Jason Y Kimberly bergenfeldTell TMZ… After the girl started experiencing headaches and fever during a recent family ski trip, the cancer diagnosis came on suddenly.

We were told that Blackley’s parents had taken her to a pediatrician when she returned to Los Angeles, and the doctor noticed that her liver was swollen and took her to the emergency room at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Blakely’s father says his daughter underwent a series of tests, only to find doctors who diagnosed her with kidney cancer. On Friday he underwent surgery to remove a giant tumor in his kidney.

The surgery is said to have gone better than planned. She had to have her kidney removed if it had not been treated in time, as she was on the verge of kidney failure. Doctors also found tumors in his liver and lungs, which were removed. In the next few days, doctors will know what stage and type of cancer he has, but he is stable and has passed the first step on the road to recovery.

It was a hurricane for a few days… we are told that Blakeley seemed completely healthy before he got sick.

JoJo got involved after learning of Blakeley’s diagnosis from the ‘Dance Moms’ star Call Girard And they are close friends of her husband, Bergenfelds.

Blakely is a huge JoJo fan, and was due to meet him at the Nickelodeon Awards last March before it was canceled due to Kovit.

JoJo told us that she wanted to approach Blakely personally before going under the knife… and that she would help cover the family’s medical expenses.

