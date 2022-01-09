Jennifer Aniston addresses decades of pregnancy speculation

Ads

Following her Golden Globe-nominated appearance on The Morning Show season 2, Jennifer Aniston gave an enlightening new interview to The Hollywood Reporter and spoke about decades of speculation about her personal life, in particular her decision not to have children. . The Friends star opened up about how the attention has affected her life, explaining that while the tabloids may have been more brutal around the time of her divorce from Brad Pitt, the rise of social media has that kind of pressure coming from. everywhere.

“What the tabloids and the media did to people’s personal lives back then, normal people are doing now. I haven’t seen a tabloid in a long time, though. Am I still going to have twins? Will I be the miracle mother at 52? She laughed. «Now you have social networks. It’s almost as if the media has handed the sword over to any Joe Schmo sitting behind a computer screen to be a troll or whatever they call him and harass people in the comment sections. So it just changed hands in a way. And I don’t know why there is such a cruel streak in society. I often wonder what they like.

Aniston also spoke about the double standard faced by women in the industry, particularly when they choose to focus on their careers rather than family. Aniston explained that while she tries to maintain as much mystery as possible so that people can see her characters on screen rather than her public persona, it can be difficult to fight stereotypes. “People certainly project themselves onto you and all that, but my job is to say, ‘Listen, I’ll show you what I’m capable of and you decide if you want to subscribe,'” said the actress. So, you disappear as much as you can, you have fun, you take on these strange roles, you don’t act like… you have fun, you remember that you have a beautiful group of friends and your life is blessed and you do the best you can. She used to take it all very personally – the pregnancy rumors and the whole ‘Oh, she chose the career over the boys’ assumption. It’s like, ‘You have no idea what is happening to me personally, medically, why can’t I… can I have children?’ They don’t know anything, and it was really painful and unpleasant.

In addition, he shared how Dolly Parton, a country music icon, also did not have children. But are people giving him shit… for that? No, no one has tried to put it on a white fence, “he said. Aniston noted that ultimately, men simply do not face the same scrutiny as women and can “get married as often as they want,” even marrying younger women in their 20s or 30s. «[But] women are not allowed to do that. Men in their 30s, by the way, are very different from men in their 40s and 50s. And even in the late 20s: it’s a whole new world that I’m discovering is alive and well and they’re not… what was my point? ”He laughed. Oh, about keeping a bit of a mystery so people can suspend disbelief. when they see you in character. I guess I feel like if you’re doing what you do well enough, you should be able to do it. And if you’re not, you probably shouldn’t do it anymore. “

Ads