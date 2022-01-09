Jeff Wilcox stops working for Apple and returns to Intel

Engineer Jeff Wilcox who played a huge role in Apple Silicon’s transition has left Apple to lead a team at Intel.

It seems that the story between Apple and Intel is not over and has taken a very unexpected twist. The company with the bitten apple has lost one of its most important engineers because he has decided to leave and join the ranks of Intel.

Although Apple has rewarded its employees for not leaving their positions, this reward has not convinced Jeff Wilcox, a Senior Contributor to the Apple Silicon Transition Team and that he has now joined Intel to be CTO for the engineering and design group.

That’s right, Wilcox has left Apple to get a good position within Intel and take responsibility for the architecture of the company’s customers’ SoCs.

Apple loses one of its top engineers to Apple Silicon

Wilcox announced his departure from Apple through his LinkedIn account. He first spoke about his departure from Apple after work more than eight years in the Mac Systems Architecture team.

“It has been an incredible journey and I couldn’t be more proud of all that we accomplished during my time there, culminating in Apple SIlicon’s transition to the M1, M1 Pro and M1 Max SOCs and systems. I will miss all my colleagues and friends at Apple very much, but I look forward to the next journey which will begin on the first of the year. More to come!

Subsequently, confirmed his return to IntelWilcox had already worked there as a principal engineer for PC chipsets from 2010 to 2013.

“I couldn’t be more excited to get back to working with the amazing teams there to help create innovative SOCs. Great things lie ahead,” Wilcox wrote on LinkedIn this week announcing his return to Intel.

Wilcox is not the first big element that Apple loses, since during the last two years the company has lost several of its collaborators due to the offers that other companies offer. For the moment, Intel has taken one of the main characters who contributed something to Apple Silicon And that could benefit your projects, as they recently showed Intel EVO, the technology that allows better integration of the iPhone with Windows.

