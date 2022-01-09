Jean-Marc Vallée dies at 58

12.28.2021 14:06 h.

Jean-Marc Vallée, director of the first season of Big Little Lies (Hbo) and movies like CRAZY Y Dallas Buyers Club, has died at the age of 58, in a country house that he had outside the city of Quebec (Canada), for reasons that are still unknown.

“Jean-Marc represented creativity, authenticity and try things differently. He was a true artist and a caring, generous guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and the vision he had, ”says his producer partner, Nathan ross. “We will deeply miss the teacher,” he adds, “but it is a consolation to know that his beautiful style and shocking work that he shared with the world will endure, “he asserts.

Race

Of Canadian origin, Vallée became known in 2005 with CRAZY, a revelation film for critics and the public that gave rise to major projects. The best known of all for his nominations to the Oscar and other film awards received was Dallas Buyers Club, starring Matthew McConaughey.

The creation of his career for which he received the most awards, however, he made for television. Nicole Kidman Y Reese witherspoon as producers and David E. Kelley as creator, they trusted Jean-Marc to direct the first season of Big Little Lies. Thanks to this, he won two Emmys. Among the lesser-known works of the director are the series Sharp Objects (HBO), starring Amy adams, Y Queen victoria, with Emily blunt.

Reactions

Politicians and film people have shared the pain over the early death of the director. Reese Witherspoon herself claimed to have a “broken” heart for what she considered her friend. For her part, Nicole Kidman affirms that the news of the director’s death is “devastating”.

The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin trudeau, expressed his regret on Twitter and said that Vallée’s passion for cinematography “He was unrivaled, as was his talent“He has made his mark in Quebec, in Canada and around the world,” he adds about the French-born director. Montreal in 1963. A friend of the filmmaker and colleague as he is Denis Villeneuve (Dune) posted a message on Twitter asking: “What made you leave so soon?”Je t’aime mon ami“(I love you, my friend), he concludes.