Jamie Lynn Spears responds to hate messages after ‘break’ with Britney – El Financiero

In early 2022, Britney Spears stopped following her sister Jamie Lynn on her social networks after your guardianship ended and accuse his family of benefiting of the thirteen years in which his father took control of his finances and his decisions.

Now, it is Jamie Lynn Spears who broke the silence about the controversy surrounding her family. Through a story on her Instagram account, the 30-year-old actress showed the hate message he received from one of the users, in which he wanted his daughters, aged 13 and 3, ‘to be raped’. “Man, that’s horrible,” she replied directly.

However, what happened made the protagonist of Zoey 101 express yourself with a comment for Britney’s followers. “I have become useless at receiving love and hate from strangers, since before I had a choice at the age of 8. So growing up I had to learn to recognize hatred, rise above evil and never give negativity attention that you want so much, but This is one of the things that I can’t ignore“, wrote.

Although he assured that he has more important things to focus on, such as promoting his book Things I should have said, the young woman explained that cannot tolerate under any circumstances that his minor and innocent daughters pay for the broken dishes.

“The person who sent those comments came over and apologized for how unnecessary it was. Don’t get me wrong, I still find the comments completely egregious and unacceptable. But maybe, by taking that moment and trying to turn a negative into a positive, I think I could have taught them something and maybe changed them so that they no longer bully, embarrass or hate anyone else and that is the only change we can make, “he said.