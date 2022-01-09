James Webb: Telescope Completes Epic Deployment Sequence

  • Jonathan Amos
  • BBC Science Correspondent

Webb telescope design

Image source, POT

Caption,

Webb is now in the configuration designed to view the cosmos.

It’s done. The largest astronomical mirror ever sent into space is assembled and ready to focus.

The gold reflector, the centerpiece of the new James Webb telescope, straightened into its 6.5-meter-wide full concave shape on Saturday.

The mirror had been doubled as a flip table for the mission launch on Christmas Day.

James Webb is now ready to become a transformative tool in the study of all parts of the cosmos.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker