Italy’s Serie A reduces stadium capacity due to COVID-19

Serie A in Italy is studying the possibility of playing behind closed doors.

Europe is experiencing a rebound in COVID-19 cases and soccer is no exception, both players and teams have been affected by infections.

In some European leagues, matches have had to be suspended due to cases of contagion among their players; Furthermore, some coaches have also come out positive, the most recent case being that of Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola.

Given the current situation, the leagues have implemented or are studying new or old measures to protect the integrity of stadium attendees and thus curb the alarming situation.

Italy’s Serie A reduces its capacity

The 20 clubs of the A series unanimously voted this Saturday to limit the capacity in stadiums to 5 thousand people for the next dates, which will be the 22nd and 23rd of Italian football.

In addition, fans who attend the stadiums must wear face masks.

They have been reported close to 100 positive cases of COVID-19 between players and staff members of the Italian soccer league.

For his part, the Prime Minister Mario draghi struck up a conversation with the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) to determine the measures to be implemented and which will be discussed next Wednesday.

One of them would be to return to play behind closed doors, according to several Italian media.

The Serie B (Second Division) It was suspended on December 23 until at least January 15 in an attempt to contain cases of contagion.

The Bundesliga plays behind closed doors

While the German soccer league, since the end of the year, returned to play the games behind closed doors to contain the spikes in infections by the COVID-19.

The Premier League continues with an audience in the stadiums

Although in England they are also suffering from the fourth wave because of the Omicron variant, the Premier league adheres to Plan B of restrictions imposed by the British government.

This means that all complexes with a capacity greater than 10 thousand people (which includes all stadiums where the Premier league) should adopt a system to check that spectators are wearing a COVID vaccination certificate or a negative in LFD tests done in the 48 hours prior to admission.

LaLiga reduces capacity to 75%

In LaLiga of Spanish soccer, where players and teams have been affected by the coronavirus, the Government announced that the stadiums will have to accept fewer fans, now they will only have 75 percent of their capacity.

Stadiums in Portugal only allow 5,000 people to enter

In Portugal the situation is a little different, since it allows the capacity of five thousand people, but attendees have to present vaccination certificates and test with negative result to access major sporting events, such as football matches.

Holland also closed their stadiums

The Eredivisie, the Dutch soccer league, also joined other countries, such as Germany, and matches have been played behind closed doors since the end of the year.