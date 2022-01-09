Italian sports shooting champion dies in absurd accident | Tweet

Italian sport is in mourning …

Cristian Ghilli, junior world champion Sport’s shot, died at accidentally shot when ducked by cartridges during a hunting trip in the forest of Montecatini Val di Cecina, in the city of Pisa, Italy.

Cristian Ghilli, young Italian junior world clay pigeon champion (2002 – 2022) pic.twitter.com/WWO9ulKLwJ – cemetery (@cemetery) January 8, 2022

The 19-year-old prospectus for Olympic Games in Sports Shooting, died as a result of the wound that occurred in the abdomen. His friends, who were close by, heard the shot, and when they arrived, they realized that the young man had shot himself by accident.

Two ambulances arrived and gave first aid, and then went to the hospital, where he was operated immediately, but the internal bleeding was already too severe and nothing could be done, the athlete lost his life.

Ghilli he was a hope for the sport of his country, in October he was the world champion of clay pigeon shooting with shotgun (skeet) in the contest held in lime; won the Team, mixed and bronze competitions in the individual championship.

Sara Bongini & Cristian Chilli of Italy win Gold in Junior Skeet Mixed Team at the ongoing European Shooting Championship in Osijek, Croatia. Shotgun – @ Beretta_1526 pic.twitter.com/2QI1nS6wx0 – indianshooting.com (@indianshooting) May 28, 2021

In addition, it had three golds in the same categories during the European Championship in Osjiek, Croatia, in May.

(With information from Halftime)