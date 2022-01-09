“It will be time to go home”: Checo Pérez identified the factor that could sentence his retirement

Checo Pérez He has more than a decade of experience within the premier category of motorsport. In 2011 he started with the Sauber team, then he signed with McLaren in 2013 and in 2014 he went to Force India, a team in which he was until 2020 when it was already called “Racing Point”. With the aforementioned trajectory, the man from Guadalajara arrived at Red Bull Racing and after his first season with the Red Bulls he analyzed his current situation.

Although at the end of the 2020 season Checo Pérez Unaware of his future, Sakhir’s Grand Prix victory reaffirmed his hierarchy. This is how Red Bull Racing made the decision to sign the Mexican. After finishing the 2021 campaign, the Mexican’s balance is five podiums, among which is the victory in Baku.

“I really enjoy working with the team, to be honest. With the group of people, with the engineers, with the Red Bull culture, with the brand itself, it’s a huge brand ”, he began. Checo Pérez in dialogue with the podcast “The Edge”.

It should be noted that the Aztec pilot was crucial to Max Verstappen’s glory, who became world champion in the 2021 season. Checo was the author of a maneuver where he restrained Lewis Hamilton in such a way as to reduce the gap from 8 to one second between the title contenders.

The pilot from Guadalajara faces his second season with the Red Bulls team

A different rhythm

“It’s a lot of work, compared to what I was used to in other teams. But I enjoy it. I really feel great as part of this. I’m working very well with Max, with the race engineers, with the whole team in general ”, said the driver from Guadalajara, who has two victories in his professional career.

“At the moment that I do not enjoy itIt will be time to go home because I no longer need to be here ”, stated Checo Pérez in relation to his future and the reason that would drive him to retirement.

“I am here because I fully believe that I can be a world champion and because I enjoy working with my team. I am very grateful to Red Bull for extending my contract, “admitted the 31-year-old.