Incredible! Will Smith, Selena Gómez and more celebrities who do not look their age

The age of the famous has always been a topic of conversation on different digital platforms worldwide. Some Internet users are aware of every detail of their lives, especially when it comes to physicality, because for some it seems that the years pass by.

Daddy yankee

The ‘king of reggaeton’, known for his hits as Gasoline, what happened, happened, Among others, he does not appear how old he is, since he has been an artistic career for more than 25 years and even already has adult children. His fans have always asked him how he keeps himself this young, because compared to photos from many years ago, the change has been very minimal. The Puerto Rican is about to turn 46 years old but he seems much less. In his social networks, he revealed what is the secret of eternal youth. . “I don’t know, work hard, health from the heart. When they ask me that is health. Not smoking and not drinking for years helped me a lot ”, assured.

Demi moore

The American actress, model and producer turned 59 years old, but by her physical appearance it seems that she was 45 years old. She has been characterized as one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood. For Demi Moore, age is just a number.

Chayanne

At 53 years old, the Puerto Rican singer continues to awaken sighs among his fans, because judging by his photos on Instagram where he shows his marked abdomen, he seems younger than he is. It certainly seems that the older the artist is, the better he looks. That’s what his followers say.

Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend is 29 years old, however, thanks to her angelic face, she looks about 20 years old. Due to his appearances on Disney, he became a teenage idol for several years.

Will Smith

The renowned actor is 53 years old, but he still looks like when he participated in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, a 1990 comedy. According to many netizens, Will Smith appears to be at most 40 years old. Although the actor is very disciplined with exercise, it seems that his secret is more due to genetics.