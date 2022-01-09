If there are symptoms, the COVID test is not necessary: ​​Salud CDMX

The secretary of health of the Mexico City, Oliva López Arellano, stated that, if people have symptoms of COVID-19, they do not need to be tested, but must assume they have it and isolate themselves.

He pointed out that if they have a runny nose, sore throat, head and cut body, it can be assumed that they have coronavirus, since they are the symptoms that are being linked to the new one omicron variant.

He added that it is not necessary to line up for three or an hour if they are with symptoms, so it is better to isolate yourself and notify your contacts to cut the chain of infections.

“(Ómicron) gives a picture much more similar to a common cold, with symptoms of runny nose, sore throat, headache, there may be a cut body, here the fundamental thing is that the person, if they have symptoms, isolate themselves, that It is not that you are thinking that you have a common flu, but that you first think that it may be Covid-19, this cuts the chain of infections.

“With this picture we can be almost certain that you have COVID because the rest of respiratory viruses are not expressing as much in this winter period. If you don’t have to go out and get one proofYou can not do it, ”he said.

However, López Arellano asked the population to be vigilant with two symptoms classified as alarm: oxygenation less than 90% and a persistent elevated temperature of 38 or 39 degrees Celsius.

If they show up, he asked to come to a triage module, a respiratory care unit, a health center, or to speak to Locatel for guidance.

He argued that the omicron variant has displaced delta, which was the dominant one until a few weeks ago; He stressed that it is more transmissible, it produces more infections, “but it is a variant that fortunately is not more virulent.”

“Ómicron is a quick contagion, to put it colloquially, like a flash in the pan, it starts fast and ends fast,” he said at a press conference.

The official pointed out that in the city the number of samples is being expanded in each health center, in shopping centers, in IMSS respiratory care modules and that more kiosks are going to be installed.

In addition, he recalled that the population will continue to be vaccinated with reinforcements and those who lag behind.

In recent days, pharmacies, private clinics, health centers and family medicine units registered long lines to request COVID-19 tests.

For this reason, the government of Mexico City opened modules in shopping malls and extended hours in health centers.