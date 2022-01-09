Belén Écija has a sweet talk, somewhat shy. The physical resemblance to his mother, Belén Rueda, is indisputable. Both share the same expression in their eyes, a frank smile and golden hair with light waves.

An inevitable comparison that has haunted Écija since she made the decision to dedicate herself to acting. “I have my own personality, my way of acting, and I am expected to act like my mother,” he explains. And he adds: “I don’t have the experience that people think.”

Belén Écija with TCN total look JORROC

Also the daughter of television producer and director Daniel Écija, the 27-year-old actress has grown up surrounded by cameras and scripts. Free of any family pressure, she let her creative sense guide her along the path of life, almost out of inertia.

“My parents did not want me to be an actress, they preferred that I dedicate myself to a more stable profession.” Belén moves before the camera of Jordi Roca, under the watchful eye of the stylist Ana Vallés, with discipline, as if she were playing a role in a play. He is not in his hometown, Madrid, but he feels a special bond with Barcelona. “I wouldn’t mind spending a season here,” he says.

My parents didn’t want me to be an actress. “







Bethlehem ÉcijaActress





The interpreter loves traveling, French cinema and books. If she had to play a character in a movie, it would be Marion Cotillard in the romantic comedy Jeux d’enfants – in Spanish, Love me if you dare – and she would love to play Nicole Kidman in the series Nine perfect strangers. “I see myself playing the role of a psychopath. A psychological character, far-fetched, who poses a challenge to me. I don’t want to pigeonhole myself into the cliché of a blonde girl from a good family ”.

His television debut, after participating in three short films and three plays, became a reality in 2019 with his signing for La Valla, a series produced by his father, Daniel Écija. An achievement that cost him more than one criticism: “In Spain the children of actors are judged a lot. If you want to dedicate yourself to the same profession, the feeling is that you have to work twice as hard ”.

Belén Écija with fitted jacket and tulle bodysuit with plumetti JORROC

Écija has lived in her own skin how being famous has closed doors or opened prejudices, but she has managed to combat them with professionalism and honesty.

“There is a lot of competition between actors,” he says. The secret formula for success does not exist, but Belén has found hers: “You have to know how to compete from a healthy point of view and know how to approach good people,” she explains, emphasizing that, for her, it is healthier to separate work and friendship to “not go crazy.”

Belén Écija dresses office with TCN JORROC

Just before the outbreak of the pandemic, mother and daughter met for the first time during the recording of the last chapter of the third season of Mothers, the series that has signed Écija for the fourth installment.

Present and future on the same set. The experience of the years, in the face of the claw of new talents who arrive with the intention of carving out a niche in the industry. Belén is clear: “I want to be an actress, in front of everything. That I want my future to be ”.